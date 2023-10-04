PPA strengthening checks at ports, borders and on international coaches

News
The Estonian-Latvian border crossing at Ikla seen from a bus window.
The Estonian-Latvian border crossing at Ikla seen from a bus window. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR News
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will carry out additional checks on the Estonian-Latvian border, at ports, and transport hubs in the coming weeks to prevent migrants who cross the Belarusian border from traveling onward.

In recent weeks, the PPA has blocked the movement of 29 foreigners who entered Estonia illegally, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Head of the Border Guard Veiko Kommusaare said Latvia is currently experiencing the highest level of migratory pressure over the last three years.

He said Latvian border guards are working around the clock but the large increase of migrants affects neighboring countries too.

"In recent weeks, we have identified several groups of migrants near the border and inland who entered the EU illegally and are taking advantage of free movement to leave via Estonia towards our Nordic neighbors. We have therefore reinforced our presence near the border, on [transport] routes and at ports, taking into account the migrants' possible movements," Kommusaar said.

Latvian-Belarusian border. Source: ERR

Estonia sent a team of police officers – ESTPOL8 – to assist on the Latvian-Belarusian border two weeks ago.

"Today we are also sending a new ESTPOL shift to Latvia and we are in constant contact with our partners to ensure that our threat picture is as accurate as possible and that we are able to both plan and assist in Estonia," said Kommusaar.

Residents in the border area are also encouraged to report suspicious behavior to the PPA.

In the middle of September, the agency detained a group of 21 people in Valga, Estonia who had entered the EU illegally from Latvia.   

Last week, a group of five people was identified by the PPA, and on Monday (October 2), three citizens from Cuba were detained at the border.

PPA officials working at the Estonian-Latvian border. Source: PPA

Most people are trying to travel onwards to Scandinavia through Estonia.

Lithuania is also experiencing the same problem as migrants travel south to try and reach countries such as Germany.

There has been a 20-fold increase compared to last year, national broadcaster LRT reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:11

€693 million joint Estonian, Latvian military vehicles tender signed

16:10

Virologist: Closing schools during the Covid pandemic was a mistake

15:42

PPA strengthening checks at ports, borders and on international coaches

15:17

Ott Tänak's Hyundai return officially confirmed

15:00

Expert: Isamaa and Center Party support on par due to leadership changes

14:49

State Fleet wants to cover Estonian waters with network of smart buoys

14:14

Researchers: Undervaluing platform workers tarnishes unicorn success story

13:38

Center Party Estonian-speaking voter losses outstrip Russian-speaking gains

13:36

Estonia's foreign intelligence budget to grow next year

13:01

Tech firms lobby group: Nothing to be gained from pre-paid SIM card ban

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

03.10

Kasparov to ERR: Every engineer that leaves Russia means one fewer missile

03.10

Mupo, language board concerned over Tallinn Bolt drivers' Estonian skills

03.10

ISS: Russia uses free education to recruit students to intelligence service

03.10

Kaja Kallas advises press to pin more blame on Kaljulaid in Alexela case

24.01

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

02.10

Statistics Estonia: Higher degree, higher salary?

03.10

PPA files suspicion against donation platform for misappropriation of funds

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: