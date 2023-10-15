Latvia has blocked 11,000 migrants from crossing the Belarusian border

Latvia has blocked over 11,000 attempts to enter the country from Belarus this year.

A recent investigation by the Latvian Radio suggests that this has resulted in a booming human trafficking business where perpetrators help drive people over the border and often as far as Germany.

Latvian journalists say that traffickers are recruiting drivers on social media.

The ads are looking for drivers to pick people up on the Belarusian-Latvian border and drive them to Germany. Passage to Germany costs a single person €1,600.

