Latvia has blocked 11,000 migrants from crossing the Belarusian border

News
The Latvian-Belarusian border.
The Latvian-Belarusian border. Source: Latvian Ministry of the Interior
News

Latvia has blocked over 11,000 attempts to enter the country from Belarus this year.

A recent investigation by the Latvian Radio suggests that this has resulted in a booming human trafficking business where perpetrators help drive people over the border and often as far as Germany.

Latvian journalists say that traffickers are recruiting drivers on social media.

The ads are looking for drivers to pick people up on the Belarusian-Latvian border and drive them to Germany. Passage to Germany costs a single person €1,600.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Reet Weidebaum, Marcus Turovski

Source: ERR radio news

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:07

Sexual freedoms and absence of taboos in 18th century Livonian village society

15:30

Latvia has blocked 11,000 migrants from crossing the Belarusian border

13:30

PPA and Defense League to create new border defense unit

12:59

Expert: Bedbugs have arrived in Estonia and are spreading

12:34

Heiko Leesment: Human life will be cheap as long as traffic safety deemed expensive

10:26

Renovated Tallinn Sports Arena to host different kinds of competitions

09:49

Use of studded tires allowed from Sunday

09:34

British PM announces 20,000 troops to be sent to Northern Europe, including Estonia

14.10

Leading MPs find EKRE extraordinary elections bid unrealistic

14.10

New Ida-Viru County representative: Government must not over-delegate

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.10

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Russia wants to destabilize Baltic region, take Gotland

12:59

Expert: Bedbugs have arrived in Estonia and are spreading

09:34

British PM announces 20,000 troops to be sent to Northern Europe, including Estonia

11.10

WHO: Estonian girls experience steepest coming of age across EU, Canada

14.10

Vladimir Putin scoffs at claims of Russia culpability in Balticconnector breach

13.10

Estonian prime minister caught in African Union hoax call scam

12.10

Tallinn approves Estonian-language education transition plan

13.10

New species of bumblebee arrived from the north and settled in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: