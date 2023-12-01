Kaja Kallas posed with Lukashenko in Dubai on 'family photo'

COP28 family photo.
COP28 family photo. Source: SCANPIX/REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
The presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland refused to take part in a joint photo session at the UN climate summit COP28 on Friday, because Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also posed for it. Kaja Kallas did not join the boycott.

"It would be hypocritical to stand shoulder to shoulder with the leader of a country that has become a staging ground for Russia's aggression against Ukraine and discuss the future of the world and climate change as if nothing had happened," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said in a statement.

"The Belarusian regime is contributing to the destruction of the world's future and, together with Russia, is responsible for what is happening in Ukraine – from the loss of human lives to the catastrophic impact on the environment," he added.

"This is called a family photo. Lukashenko is not part of the family we want to belong to," the president said.

Nauseda said that it would be cynical to show unity with people who do not respect democratic rights or the rule of law and, most importantly, who are not committed to achieving environmental objectives, as the head of state said in a video published by the Lithuanian presidential office.

Nausėda's boycott of a joint photo session at the COP28 world leaders' meeting in Dubai.was joined by Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The Belarusian leader was condemned for the crackdown on the opposition and the erosion of democratic freedoms. His regime was also accused of orchestrating a migrant influx into Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland, which the countries called a "hybrid attack."

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas took part in the photo-shoot, so is was on the same photograph with the Belarusian leader.

Nausėda is scheduled to deliver a speech at the COP28 later on Friday. On the sidelines of the climate conference, he will also hold bilateral meetings with other heads of state.

Kallas will be in Dubai on December 1-2 and will deliver a statement focusing on Estonia's climate targets, participate in panel discussions and side events, and hold bilateral meetings.

Estonia will has a pavilion at COP for the first time, which the prime minister will open. It showcases Estonia's digital and green companies and highlights that small countries can provide solutions for climate neutrality and the green transition.

COP28. Autor/allikas: SCANPIX/REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Editor: Mark Gerassimenko, Kristina Kersa

Source: LRT

