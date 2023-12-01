Estonia calling for Paris Climate Agreement review at COP28

The COP28 climate conference in Dubai.
The COP28 climate conference in Dubai. Source: COP28 / Mahmoud Khaled
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is calling for an interim review of the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement at climate conference COP28 in the coming days to make sure countries are on track to meet the target.

Kallas will head Estonia's delegation at the world's largest climate conference this week.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change that aims for countries to work together to stop global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius.

The prime minister said "very specific steps" are needed to reduce climate change and interim reviews help the countries stay on track.

"The ambitions of Estonia and the entire European Union to reduce carbon emissions and increase the pace of developing and implementing green technologies remain high. It is important for other countries in the world to act in a similar manner," she said.

Other discussions will focus on agreeing on a climate change mitigation plan and discussing the issues of funding adaptation with climate change.

Estonia and other European Union Member States will go to the climate negotiations with shared goals agreed on at the EU Environmental Council on November 16.

Additionally, Estonia will have a pavilion at COP for the first time, which the prime minister will open. It showcases Estonia's digital and green companies and highlights that small countries can provide solutions for climate neutrality and the green transition.

Kallas will be in Dubai on December 1-2 and will deliver a statement focusing on Estonia's climate targets, participate in panel discussions and side events, and hold bilateral meetings.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will be held from November 30 to December 12.

