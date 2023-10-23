Frontex: EU must be prepared for Russia to weaponize migration

News
Finnish-Russian border.
Finnish-Russian border. Source: SCANPIX/EPA/Roni Rekomaa
News

Frontex, the EU's border guard, said Russia may try to weaponize migrants along the block's borders to promote its geopolitical interests in the future. The EU must be prepared, said the agency's head Hans Leijtens.

"It is a way to pressure the bloc as well as European solidarity," Leijtens told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat (link in Finnish).

He said if Russia did bring a large number of migrants to the border, Finland could receive help from Frontex. 

"We are aware of the threat," he said (link in English), adding forces to the EU's external borders within days.

When it comes to Finland, he said logistics pose the greatest challenge.

"Finland is a big country. [Transporting Frontex officials to Finland] requires planning. Can Finland accommodate large numbers of people?" he asked.

Leijtens visited Finland's border in August.

Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have faced the same issue along their borders with Belarus, in what officials call a "hybrid attack". Estonia is currently assisting on the Latvian-Belarusian border.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: STT/BNS

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:15

How do coffee prices in Tallinn cafés compare to those in other big cities?

15:53

Riigikogu to discuss expenses reform

15:53

Former minister leaves Center Party

15:35

Drug overdose deaths spiked due to combination of substances

15:17

Several Tallinn bus routes to detour on Wednesday

14:54

Frontex: EU must be prepared for Russia to weaponize migration

14:25

Rail Baltica opts for least environmental impact with Pärnu County section

13:09

Brigade assigned to Estonia likely to be one of British Army's strongest

12:35

Riigikogu delegation in Angola for Inter-Parliamentary Union assembly

11:47

'AK. Nädal': How Tallinn's switch to Estonian-language education is going

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.10

EDF colonel: Russia still has four million artillery shells left

20.10

Latvian president: Close Baltic Sea if Russia behind Balticconnector damage

10:50

EDF colonel: Ukraine trying to do something more, south of Dnipro River

22.10

Estonian telecom companies made millions in profits in nine months

22.10

Scientist: Closing access to Baltic Sea possible only partially, during war

22.10

Anett Kontaveit wins Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters

22.10

Several bus lines in Tallinn resume regular routes

22.10

Anett Kontaveit makes Luxembourg Masters final

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: