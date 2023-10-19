Estonia sends third police team to monitor Latvian-Belarusian border

A third Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) team was sent to monitor the situation on the Latvian-Belarusian border on Thursday.

The 12-member group is the third rotation of ESTPOL8 assisting the Latvian Border Guard with the migration crisis. It will carry out patrols of the border as well as drone and situation monitoring for the next two weeks.

PPA head Veiko Kommusaare said Estonia is contributing because Latvia asked for assistance.

"In the current difficult security situation, it is important to act as one with our neighbors and support each other," he said.

Nikita Golovin, head of ESTPOL8's third rotation, said the team will gain valuable experience about how to work with international partners and "curb mass immigration".

The PPA has been working on the Latvian-Belarusian border since September 20.

Estonia has also assisted Lithuania with similar issues in the past.

