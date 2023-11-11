Tsikhanouskaya: Countries of free world will never give up on our independence

The leader of the democratic forces of Belarus, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, opened a conference on Belarus on Friday in Tallinn. "We are much stronger than the regime, the only thing we don't have is our tools, and we don't want it to become this brutal," she said.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Margus Tsahkna, the minister of foreign affairs of Estonia, opened a one-day international conference on Belarus in Tallinn on Friday.

"The countries of the free world will never give up on the independence of our culture, on the independence of our people, on the independence of our nation," Tsikhanouskaya said at the opening discussion.

The Belarusian revival and the nation's European course are not in conflict, she said. "Despite the ongoing process of Russification in Belarus, the European community holds every Belarusian in the high regard and respect. That is why we are striving to become one of the nations that respects its own people. We have to recognize that in Europe will we be able to be a sovereign, independent country and break free from Putin's Russia."

Katia Gold, a Russia-West policy fellow at the European Leadership Network (London) and a fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (Washington) said that Tsikhanouskaya has tasked herself with convincing the European Commission, member states and the general European public – whose attention is consumed by Ukraine and who find it difficult to comprehend the enlargement to Ukraine, Moldova or Georgia – of Belarus' Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Katia Gold. Source: Estonian Institute Human Rights

"But we know that public opinion in Europe is very divided, even about Ukraine or Norway and Georgia," Gold continued. "I am personally very happy because I am convinced Belarus' place should be within the European Union, but what you are telling the European Commission, EU member states? How do you influence public opinion in Europe?" she asked.

"Also, what you're actually telling people in Belarus? How do you make them see that this way for Belarus is the right one and that after 2020 this path is still open to Belarus, i.e. taking into account that Belarus is so closely aligned with Russia now?" Gold asked.

"To begin with, it is not my goal to persuade Belarusians, because our people understand themselves why our place is in Europe," Tsikhanouskaya said.

"Especially after the beginning of the war, the Belarusian people felt that we were absolutely not like Russians. These implicit ambitions are not there among the general public in Belarus. We strongly oppose any form of war with our neighboring countries. We, the Belarusian people, fully respect international laws and the values we share. Belarusians also understand that prosperity – economic prosperity – will grow in Belarus only when we become part of the global economy, the European economy," she went on.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Source: Estonian Institute Human Rights

"Belarusian society mostly agrees about its future, but anyone who wants Europe, free Belarus, or democracy, is an enemy of the regime and are not free to express themselves. Many remain silent on the topic, but when asked, Where do you want your children to be educated? the answer would be 'in European universities,' or Where is life better?' the answer would be 'in Europe,' so people chose Europe even if they don't say so explicitly."

"People have lived under the paradigm that we are part of Russia, an appendix satellite of Russia, our bigger brother or sister. It takes time to understand and become critical of what they have been told for over 30 years. But now that everything becomes so crisp clear in the world, the younger generation is making this decision faster," she said.

"And I should not be convincing Europeans that our future is in the European Union," she went on to say, "because we historically belong to Europe. And honestly, we should not be asking if we deserve to be part of the European Union, because if Belarusian people feel that we have to become part of a democratic society, we are already part of it."

"Of course, we need to reach some economic standards, undergo reforms, work on a new constitution, but we have already started on this path. As a politician and diplomat, I have never heard negative discussions or opinions about our future; it is in Europe," Tsikhanouskaya said.

The discussions focused on the challenges faced by the Belarus people, civil society and media in the context of authoritarianism in Belarus and on the background of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. Source: Estonian Institute Human Rights

"I cannot say with certainly what awaits us in the coming year; for example, we didn't expect people needing to renew their passports to become problematic in 2023; or that about 20 individuals will be detained in Belarus daily. Three years has passed, but detentions continue and people in jails are kept in incommunicado mode," she said.

"So there are many obstacles ahead of us, but I know for certain that whatever challenges we face in 2024, all of us here, millions in Belarus, and hundreds of thousands in exile, will continue to work to solve them daily. Our power is this unity. All of us know that we are on a very difficult path to democracy, but it is the only right one," Tsikhanouskaya said.

"We are much stronger than the regime, the only thing we don't have is our tools, and we don't want it to become this brutal," she said.

The Belarus Conference on Friday, November 10, was organized by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Estonian Institute of Human Rights, the European Endowment for Democracy and the leader of the Democratic Forces of Belarus.

