Tallinn rejects motion to bar Russian, Belarusian diplomats from free rides

City buses along the waterfront in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
City buses along the waterfront in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
According to the Reform Party, the Tallinn city government did not support their proposal to deprive Russian and Belarusian diplomats of the right to free rides on Tallinn's public transport, Postimees reports.

In the spring Tallinn City Government amended the law to allow diplomats to use the capital's free public transport.

Usually, only residents who live and pay their taxes to Tallinn can use its transport system for free, and many diplomats do not.

Postimees reported that Reform members of the council proposed to exclude Russian and Belarusian diplomats, but the idea was not supported.

The city government said it does not have sufficient competence to distinguish between diplomats residing in Estonia.

"First, Deputy Mayor Svet came before the council and lied that the free bus rides for diplomats residing in Estonia was a proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Kaupo Nolvak, deputy chairman of the Reform Party group, said in a press release.

"An inquiry showed that this was not correct. Now they refuse to support a motion by which at least Russian and Belarusian diplomats should not be able to enjoy free bus rides paid for by Tallinn taxpayers," he said.

Nolvak described this as a very shameful move.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: BNS, Postimees

