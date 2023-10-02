Yle: Sanctions not halted import of luxury cars via Finland, into Russia

News
Finnish border guards.
Finnish border guards. Source: SCANPIX/AFP/Alessandro Rampazzo
News

Luxury Western-made vehicles are still finding their way into the Russian Federation via Finland, despite European Union sanctions, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reports.

Following a tip, Yle journalists attached radio tracking transmitters to vehicles arriving in Finland via container ship from Germany, to follow their onward journey.

It transpired that this onward journey saw the vehicles ending up in the Russian Federation – in Tomsk, to be precise.

Import documentation had stated the luxury cars would transit via Kazakhstan, which, as a non-EU, "third" country, would not have made them a sanctioned item.

In reality the Kazakhstan stage was cut out; the ruse also involves a separate customs document for use once in Russia, stating the shipment is heading there in any case, and not via a third country, Yle reports.

Finnish authorities say apprehending companies illegally transporting sanctioned items to Russia is challenging, and not every truck, for instance, can be checked even with the reduced volume of trade in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The lengthy chain of firms, some of them registered in Finland itself, involved in export lines further muddies the waters.

Yle reporters also revealed that several Russian-owned transport firms have seen bumper turnover and profits recently despite the EU sanctions.

One industry spokesperson told Yle that from what they could see, the activity had grown exponentially since the invasion.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, none of the Russian-owned logistics firms identified wished to speak to Yle; Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen called for greater vigilance in cracking down on sanctions evasion.

Yle's English-language page also reported on significant numbers of Russian-registered luxury vehicles literally gathering dust in Finnish parking lots; as in Estonia, bringing vehicles into Finland which have Russian license plates is forbidden.

Other profitable sanctions evasions tactics recently reported include a sum of the whole approach; in other words, while a manufactured item might be subject to an export ban to Russia, its constituent parts are not – so these can be freely exported then reassembled once inside Russia, it seems.

Russia is not noted for having a luxury car manufacturing sector of its own; the country's first supercar, the now-discontinued Marussia B1, was powered by a British-made Cosworth engine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mark Gerassimenko

Source: Yle

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:15

Early medieval Estonia's favorite color was 'blackish blue'

18:14

Repairers concerned about lack of younger skilled workers

17:32

National conciliator to start negotiations between teachers, ministry

17:17

Gallery: Young artists complete 100-meter graffiti wall in Tallinn

16:53

Estonian construction companies say they'll be forced to dial back

16:13

Pevkur 'convinced Poland will continue to support Ukraine militarily'

15:42

Yle: Sanctions not halted import of luxury cars via Finland, into Russia

15:17

Estonian TSO updating network charges principles from start of new year

14:50

Kristina Kallas: Adults' continuing vocational education should not be free

14:29

Estonian ministry developing new way to calculate minimum subsistence level

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.01

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

30.09

Archeologists discover human bones and Viking-era settlement in Viru-Nigula

10:12

Estonia purchasing ATACMS as US presses on with replacement system

07:22

Daily: Estonian volunteer serving in Ukraine killed by Russian drone strike

01.10

Warm fall has postponed start of heating season

01.10

Juhan Parts: Green transition amounts to ending the rule of law

09:12

Tallinn tram routes 1 and 3 back on line

30.09

Narva's biggest cat shelter told to give up half its animals

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: