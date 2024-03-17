X

Russian food imports to Estonia up during Ukraine war

News
Narva border crossing.
Narva border crossing. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

During the Ukraine war, the import of many food products from Russia to Estonia has increased as these products have been excluded from the European Union's sanctions packages due to food supply security considerations. It is unlikely that a broader consensus can be reached on the complete trade embargo that Estonia desires, which is why possibilities for working with neighboring countries are being discussed.

In recent years, Estonia has imported more nuts and canned fruits and vegetables from Russia, as reported by "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Exceptions have been made in sanctions packages for everything related to food security, and therefore, there have been no restrictions on the import or export of foodstuffs. There are a few exceptions, however. For instance, there are import bans on various luxury goods, different shellfish products, caviar and caviar substitutes," said Külli Kurvits, head of the customs formalities department at the Tax and Customs Board.

During the Ukraine war, the import of Russian ketchup, tomato sauce and mustard has also increased.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated clearly that such products have nothing to do with food security.

"In terms of food security, Estonia is doing well, but this has been one argument at the European level," said Tsahkna.

Estonia has proposed a complete trade embargo in every sanctions package against Russia, but according to the foreign minister, it's impossible to achieve consensus on this at the European Union level. However, it would have the greatest impact.

"If we impose these sanctions alone, then they actually have no other effect, as these goods would then enter Europe through some neighboring country, for example, and eventually, they would still be on the Estonian market," Tsahkna commented.

Tsahkna confirmed that various sanctions have been discussed, which could be imposed together with all of Russia's neighboring countries in our region, including the Nordic countries and the other Baltic states. Latvia has already banned the import of a whole range of Russian food products.

Marko Mihkelson, the chairman of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee, said that Estonia could join Latvia or cooperate with Poland and Lithuania to take the initiative. "Usually, things have happened in such a way that if one country takes the initiative, then there is hope that others will follow," said Mihkelson.

However, Mihkelson emphasized that the most important aspect of sanctions is to prevent electronics and technology made in Europe, which can be used for warfare, from reaching Russia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

