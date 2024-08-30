Liina Peäske: Estonia's underrated secret weapon for food security

Small producers' value doesn't lie merely in the fact that they supply us with food during crises and care for their animals. Nearly a third of Estonia's population lives and works in rural areas; they are the heart of our rural development, writes Liina Peäske.

Against the backdrop of Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day celebrations, I found myself reflecting on how extraordinarily good it is to live in a free Estonia. I sincerely hope that this will never change.

Unpredictable situations in the world, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or the Russia-Ukraine war, nonetheless force us to admit to ourselves that this beautiful life can change in an instant. We never know when the next crisis will strike. Am I ready for it? Is Estonia ready for it?

As a woman and a mother, I'll be honest: I don't spend too much time thinking about whether NATO is coming to our aid in the event of a military conflict, or how well-prepared our Defense League is. I'm more concerned about the necessity of life – whether food will be available and accessible, whatever the circumstances. We can probably manage for quite a while without the internet or functioning ATMs, but an empty stomach makes itself known pretty quickly. Is the food security of the Estonian people really guaranteed if something catastrophic were to happen unexpectedly?

Local agriculture vitally important

A strong state must be able to ensure food for its population. Yes, we have the Stockpiling Agency, which manages the stockpiling and storage of essential goods for emergency situations as well as their deployment if needed.

The state's ready-to-eat food reserves are in the warehouses of wholesalers, retailers and large producers. Quantities have been calculated to be sufficient to feed 10 percent of Estonia's population for one month in the event of a large-scale emergency, and this is intended to be used as a last resort, once other options for feeding people have been exhausted. Thus, in a wartime situation for example, we definitely can't rely on the state's stockpiles.

Local agriculture and food production are vitally important to ensure that we don't go hungry if we lose import capacity. Fortunately, we have pretty good self-sufficiency in strategic food sectors. The concern lies in the fact that our agriculture is becoming concentrated. Large producers are getting bigger and bigger, while smaller ones grow scarcer.

For instance, just one company essentially holds the entire Estonian market for chicken meat. The majority of eggs come from just four producers. Traditional Estonian farmers can't keep up with them. They aren't making ends meet anymore, they're drowning in bureaucracy and they're running out of steam.

The big companies promise efficiency, yields and sufficient production to feed a hungry population, but what will really happen to them when things get tough? Can they guarantee food supplies even if supply chains break down, if feed and fertilizers no longer arrive, if various parts of the country are occupied, if large productions are out of power for a week, leaving cows unmilked? I doubt it.

This is where the true vital role of small agricultural holdings located across the country comes into play in ensuring a resilient and sustainable food system. They are our secret weapon. These farmers, whose production has been the backbone of our food system for generations, are much harder to knock out of commission. On top of the biodiversity of the soil and the availability of clean water, food production also requires people's knowledge, and small producers have it, having been passed down from generation to generation.

Unlike large-scale monocultures, small producers often use diverse cropping systems, which improve soil health and reduce the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. They're able to continue even if the fertilizer truck can't cross the border, and they're also able to be flexible in their production.

Small producers also have a different attitude toward their animals. At large industrial farms, the focus is on the efficiency of production processes. The mechanization of systems is more important than the animals, who, as a result, spend their lives in cruel conditions without the opportunity to engage in species-typical behaviors.

What will happen to the herds of animals living in cramped conditions if, in some crisis situation, all the major devices and systems created to meet their basic needs stop working? They'll all probably just suffocate or starve to death. Meanwhile, farmers do produce significantly less, but their animals live very different, high-welfare lives.

Small producers will feed us in hard times

The value of small producers doesn't lie merely in the fact that they supply us with food during crises and care for their animals. Nearly a third of Estonia's population lives and works in rural areas. They are the heart of our rural development, being economically vital to their communities, providing jobs for local residents and keeping money circulating in the area, thereby promoting the development and stability of what's around them. It's time to finally start valuing them and paying attention to them.

Unfortunately, current agricultural policy favors the giants, making it difficult for small farmers to compete. Problems such as access to markets, high transport costs and complex regulatory requirements present significant obstacles.

Insufficient infrastructure and support have caused farmers to struggle to get their products to consumers. They rely heavily on state subsidies to make ends meet. But they have to jump through hoops, figuratively speaking, to receive those subsidies. Several means exist to improve the situation which are only a political decision away from implementation.

Simplifying the regulatory framework for small agricultural enterprises could reduce their administrative burden and make it easier for them to operate. Adapting the rules to support small-scale sustainable farming practices could encourage more producers to continue their operations.

Ensuring Estonia's food security is not, however, the responsibility of state leaders alone. Consumers likewise play a major role, who can help support this vital economic sector by choosing local. We have a lot of small producers whose products are excellent quality and delicious. By buying their goods, we help maintain and create new jobs, reduce the transport footprint as well as leave our money here at home, in Estonia.

Small producers will be the ones who feed us in bad times. These people aren't merely hobbyists or remnants of the past; they are our frontline defenders in the fight for food security. This is a practical and proven way to ensure that Estonia can feed itself no matter what the future holds.

We should be doing everything in our power to ensure that small-scale farming doesn't become just a nostalgic childhood memory, but remains a thriving part of our future and the our sense of security's secret weapon.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!