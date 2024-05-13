Harno green skills program merely ticking boxes, critics say

The state Education and Youth Board (Harno) has launched a costing €15 million green skills program to provide training courses in areas such as digital agriculture, the maintenance and repair of electric and hybrid vehicles, and organic and environmentally sustainable horticulture.

Critics say the initiative, which makes use of EU funds, merely ticks the "green boxes."

The activities relating to the development of green skills in the program are broadly divided into two parts, the first of which involves identifying key green skills as part of the green transition.

Vocational and higher education curricula are under development on this basis, currently being handled by nine organizations.

Ene Drenkhan, lead expert in adult education at the Ministry of Education and Research, said: "The extent to which green skills and skills generally promoting environmental sustainability and sustainable management are being taught is being tested, as is what is missing."

"We can't talk about specifics yet since the organizations are still summarizing what are the most important green skills within their fields, but in due course they will start developing curricula on how these skills can be developed," Drenkhan went on.

As a result of the groups' work, new training courses, including micro-degrees aimed at the broader populace and workforce, will be available from next year.

The second component of the green skills program consists of further training which higher and vocational education institutions are ready to offer already.

Drenkhan said: "This year, around 2,600 learners can take part in 106 training courses across Estonia. €1.6 million is being invested to that end, while the training is free to participants, and is primarily aimed at the working population, company employees, and educational institutions."

Training specifically aimed at developing green skills so far includes those on digital agriculture, the maintenance and repair of electric and hybrid vehicles, the basics of organic and environmentally sustainable horticulture, the enhancement of Estonia's timber resources, the building of of modern heating systems, and even the environmentally friendly rearing of geese on grasslands.

Outside the list are courses such as small-scale wine making for fruit and berry growers and eco-friendly gardening in urban gardens, as the ministry deems these questionable in terms of benefits to businesses and in terms of the alignment with the objectives of the measure.

The costliest training confirmed for this year is the University of Tartu's basics of hydrogen technology and renewable energy, costing €39,000. The cheapest are three courses offered by the Rakvere ametikool vocational school, on the use of natural materials, clay, and lime plaster in construction, at a price tag of €5,120 each.

The cost of the training courses is based on a unit price and as noted is free to those taking part.

"Each curriculum group has its own hourly rate. And the sum is formed by multiplying this hourly rate by the number of hours and the number of students," Drenkhan went on.

A marketing and communication strategy costing €340,000 is also intended as support to reach to the target groups of the courses.

"To make it clear to businesses, business leaders, and so-called ordinary workers first, what green skills are, then why they should be developed, and also provide information about where they can be developed. For this, it is necessary to involve a partner who first helps to prepare the plan and then implements the marketing and communication activities," Drenkhan added.

Businessman: Replacement activity for the sake of a green "tick"

Jaak Nigul. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

ERR has previously reported that the green skills program has come in for criticism from both business and politicians.

One entrepreneur, Jaak Nigul, said of the scheme: "Money has been allocated to higher and vocational schools for training company staff."

"However, as businesses, we very rarely get trained employees direct from these schools, yet now the schools will start retraining those whom we have already trained ourselves. This seems like a replacement activity, simply to put a check in a 'green box."

Reform MP and Riigikogu Finance Committee member Aivar Sõerd was also critical. "I think this is not the most efficient use of the recovery fund's resources. It can be said that this is EU money spread out over several years, but EU taxpayer money should be considered just as valuable as our own national or taxpayers' funding," he said.

The total amount of the program is €15 million.

Estonia requested the funds while drafting its nearly one-billion-euro recovery and resilience plan, which was subsequently approved by the European Commission.

This involves money borrowed collectively by the European Union. According to Harno, it is now not viable to redirect these funds to other activities.

The green skills program's activities are scheduled to run until June 2026.