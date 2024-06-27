Agency abandons checking exams using anti-plagiarism software

News
Exam.
Exam. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Education and Youth Board started using unreliable AI-based plagiarism detection software to check exams this year. Following the public revelation of this issue, the board is discontinuing the practice.

This year, over 10,000 young people took national exams. The Education and Youth Board (Harno), responsible for grading, suspected the use of external assistance in ten cases, two of which involved the use of artificial intelligence.

"When different parts of the exam are so contradictory that one part is written at a B1 level and another at a C1 level, there are justified suspicions," said Auli Udde, head of Harno's test and research administration office.

This was precisely the case with a student from Saaremaa High School, who was suspected of using artificial intelligence. To evaluate their work, AI-based plagiarism detection software was also used, resulting in a score of zero.

According to Rasmus Kits, project manager at Tallinn University of Technology's AI center of excellence, the AI-based software currently in use is not reliable enough.

"We have not thoroughly studied or tested these tools in laboratory conditions. We also do not have agreements in the education sector to use such tools. I would be very cautious about using such tools because we cannot yet confirm or guarantee their reliability," Kits said.

"AI often relies on large datasets and probabilities. And probability is never 100 percent. Therefore, we can never fully assert that a result analyzed by an AI-based system is exactly true," Kits added.

According to the Ministry of Education, Harno started using plagiarism detection software on its own initiative.

"Harno did not receive any specific directive. According to scientists, there is no plagiarism detection software that can 100 percent determine whether external or AI assistance was used. The ministry's appeals committee concluded that the use of the software was not justified and that evaluating the student's work with a score of zero was not justified," said Liina Põld, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Education and Research.

But if it is known that these programs cannot reliably determine whether a person used AI or not, why were they used at all?

"To achieve the most fair and accurate result possible," responded Auli Udde, head of Harno's test and research administration office.

The Education and Youth Board stated that AI has not been used for grading exam results in the past and will not continue this practice in the future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:58

Former prosecutor general calls for amendments so trials couldn't be dragged out

13:56

Court acquits Port of Tallinn accused Updated

13:55

Expert: Midsummer has always been about finding a partner

13:26

Peak strawberry season hits Tallinn markets

12:33

Ellerhein and Andres Mustonen to perform at Rapla Church Music Festival

12:07

Clashing interests in the way of reducing CO2 emissions in agriculture

12:03

Poland, Baltics call on EU to build defense line along eastern border

11:32

Statistics: Cinema and concerts most popular entertainment forms in Estonia

11:05

Tartu administrative court to rule on ban of pro-Palestinian demonstration in July

10:27

Photos: French helicopter carrier Mistral arrives in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.06

Politico: Kaja Kallas approved for EU top job by negotiators

25.06

Skeleton unearthed during excavations on Tallinn street

25.06

Queues no longer forming on Estonian side of Narva border crossing

07:31

Kaja Kallas' looming EU appointment leaves Reform in power vacuum

26.06

Vehicles queuing for several days at South Estonian border crossings

26.06

Interior ministry wants to grant police right to proactively ban protests

25.06

President Karis decides not to promulgate Estonia's car tax law

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo