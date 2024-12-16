Environmental Board to stop offering nature education

The Environmental Board plans to discontinue offering environmental education starting next year and will instead focus more on preventive work. Currently, alongside the third sector and the State Forest Management Center (RMK), the board is one of the primary providers of environmental education for young people.

The Environmental Board has so far been one of the main institutions in Estonia providing environmental education to both young people and adults through its experts across various counties. For example, schoolchildren are taught how to reduce waste, what to do when encountering a wild animal and how to decide whether or not to intervene in a wild animal's life.

However, starting next year, the board plans to close its environmental education department, which employs around ten people, and shift its focus more heavily toward preventive efforts. The board's director general, Rainer Vakra, told ERR that the emphasis will increasingly be placed on adults.

"Environmental education programs will still be handled by RMK, various non-profit organizations, as well as the Natural History Museum and the [Tallinn] zoo. Many local governments also have environmental educators in nature centers. There are already many different avenues for environmental education in Estonia today. I am fully confident that this step will not cause any setbacks for environmental education in Estonia. On the contrary, I believe that this shift will lead to a decrease in all kinds of environmental violations in the future, and that is an important win for Estonia's environment," Vakra said.

Rainer Vakra. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

20,000 fewer kids reached

Janika Ruusmaa, the head of Tartu Nature House, which also provides environmental education, noted that the Environmental Board's decision will have a negative impact.

"As far as I know, the Environmental Board has reached about 20,000 children annually through its education staff. That's the impact – 20,000 fewer children will experience nature each year, meaning 100,000 fewer over five years. Considering that funding for programs from the Environmental Investment Center isn't increasing, other centers won't be able to fill this gap," Ruusmaa said.

She also pointed out that, for example, in Järva County, there are currently no other providers of environmental education comparable to the Environmental Board.

"It seems to me that the state or the Environmental Board has taken the stance of 'we're not doing it anymore – others will.' But who are these others that will take over the work the state is now abandoning?" Ruusmaa asked.

RMK betting on smart and digital solutions

In addition to the third sector and the Environmental Board, environmental education programs in Estonia are also offered by the State Forest Management Center (RMK).

Kristjan Tõnisson, a member of RMK's management board, stated that next year's budget for the center's nature education programs will remain at a similar level to this year, with only minor fluctuations. According to Tõnisson, 50,000 people participated in RMK's educational programs last year, and he expects the same number for next year. However, he noted that RMK is also tightening its budget somewhat.

"We are aiming to increase the proportion of programs where we require less direct involvement. For example, so-called backpack programs allow school groups to independently navigate nature trails or complete educational activities. Another goal we are working on is using more digital and smart solutions. Essentially, this would enable people to access environmental education at a time that suits them without it being dependent on whether an RMK staff member is present," Tõnisson explained.

Environmental education activities in Estonia are largely funded through the Environmental Investment Center (KIK). For instance, this year, KIK's environmental awareness program has a budget of €1.35 million. The scope of the program is approved annually by the Minister of Climate through a directive.

Applying for funding to be reorganized

Ministry of Climate Deputy Secretary General Kristi Klaas told ERR that the budget for the environmental awareness program is expected to remain roughly the same next year. However, the Environmental Investment Center (KIK) indicated that the amount may decrease slightly.

The Ministry of Climate also plans to reorganize the criteria and framework for who can apply for these funds. Until now, schools could apply for funding to take part in programs and activities held at nature centers or environmental education facilities.

According to KIK, around 100,000 children have participated in environmental awareness programs annually in recent years. In addition, there have been environmental or nature-themed extracurricular activity camps.

The Tudu environmental education trail. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR

"Previously, schools had to apply for funding themselves to visit environmental education centers. Now, we will allocate this funding directly to the visitor centers, allowing schools to access these programs for free. This simplifies access to the programs for schools. The funds will be directed to visitor centers that offer quality-certified programs, ensuring that the programs maintain a high standard," Klaas explained.

Currently, the Environmental Board provides environmental education through six nature centers across Estonia: Endla, Iisaku, Karula National Park, Lahemaa National Park, Otepää and Matsalu National Park. Additional opportunities are offered through a mobile environmental education bus, which operates in Harju, Järva and Rapla counties.

