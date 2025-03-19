RMK planning to liquidate Meenikunno bog drainage ditches

RMK plans to eliminate drainage ditches in the Meenikunno bog to improve the condition of the ecosystems there. The planned work will bring significant changes to the area's water regime and may affect access to the bog's boardwalk, a key tourist attraction in the region.

The Meenikunno Nature Reserve, located in Räpina Municipality, covers more than 3,000 hectares. Of this, approximately 500 hectares fall under the Meenikunno bog and wet forest restoration area.

To restore the area, the State Forest Management Center (RMK) aims to close around 35 kilometers of drainage ditches, which have a significant impact on the bog's ecosystem and biodiversity.

"The most visible effect is that open landscapes have been replaced by more forested areas, which has also led to changes in biodiversity. If we close the ditches and improve the water regime, there is hope that, in the long term, the characteristic wildlife and habitats of the area will return," said RMK's nature conservation project manager, Priit Voolaid.

However, Enel Liin, mayor of Räpina Municipality, has raised concerns about RMK's plan, pointing out that it involves a very large area slated for transformation.

"This primarily concerns old-growth forest, which has already been severely affected by bark beetle damage. People frequently turn to the local government, asking why nothing is being done about it. This is an example of what could happen to the area," said Liin.

Liin also noted that Meenikunno has a large bird protection area that could be significantly affected by changes to the water regime.

"We are definitely taking this risk into account. We will implement a solution that will not lead to extensive tree die-off. If necessary, in areas where the risk is real, we will leave some ditches open," Voolaid explained.

Meenikunno bog also has an important socio-economic impact, serving as a key tourist attraction in the region. According to RMK, the area recorded 30,000 visits last year.

"It is a highly visited tourist site, where we engage in nature education and offer a place for relaxation. Local community involvement must be a priority," said Liin.

A boardwalk has been built through the bog, partially accessible to both wheelchairs and strollers. However, there is now a risk that parts of the boardwalk could become submerged due to the planned restoration work.

"If that risk materializes, we will replace those sections with a higher boardwalk and assess the entire hiking trail loop. Even now, some sections are already difficult to pass, so there may be opportunities for improvement in that regard," Voolaid said.

Discussions and meetings regarding the closure of the Meenikunno bog drainage ditches are still ahead.

