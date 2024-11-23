Tallinn plans to plant a tree for every baby born in the capital

Tallinn's 2024 city budget allocates €2.4 million to plant a tree for every child born in the city in 2025. Exactly where and how many are still under discussion.

An estimated 3,500 children will be born in Tallinn next year, which would put the approximate cost of planting and landscaping at €685 per tree. But city officials say that this is an oversimplification.

"This €2.4 million figure is indicative. The exact costs will be clarified later and will also include landscaping work, plant transportation, warranty maintenance, and other related expenses," said Sille Ader, spokesperson for Tallinn's Strategy Center.

The locations for the trees will be determined based on Tallinn's development strategy. This includes goals such as enhancing street greenery, creating small green areas, and improving courtyards through landscaping.

"Some trees will promote biodiversity, others will mitigate urban heat islands, improve the living environment, or serve educational purposes. Trees will be chosen accordingly, and we will consider community input on where and what to plant," said Jekaterina Jelizaveta Sibul, a landscape architect in the city's Environmental and Municipal Services Department.

Tallinn is also planning measures to address the issue of newly planted trees wilting, such as those on Veerenni and Viru streets.

"Unfortunately, some trees do not adapt to urban conditions and die. The reasons vary by location. On Veerenni, for example, a fungal disease was the cause," said Sibul.

"If the cause of decline is unclear, we turn to the Tallinn Botanic Garden for investigations. To prevent future issues, we impose strict requirements on both the plants and the planting process."

Tallinn's total budget for 2024 is €1.29 billion, an increase of €69.9 million (5.7 percent) compared to the previous year. The budget allocates €250 million for investments in 2024, a 24.9 percent increase from 2023. Major investment areas include education (38.6 percent), mobility (18.4 percent), urban landscapes (10 percent), and municipal properties (9 percent).

