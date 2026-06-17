Tallinn to finish two new schools this year

Tallinn is moving ahead with a series of education investments, with two school buildings set to open this August and several new schools, extensions and other educational facilities currently in the design or construction phase.

Two school buildings will be completed in Tallinn this August: the Hiiu Basic School building, with a total budget of €13.2 million, and an extension to Tallinn Secondary School of Science, which will cost €32.25 million.

This year, reconstruction of the roof of the current building of the Old Town Educational College (VHK) will also begin. Tallinn has approved a budget of €1.5 million for the project. Design work on Kalamaja Basic School is continuing, with the construction design due to be completed by January next year. The building is expected to cost €18.1 million, while design work will cost nearly €1 million.

In addition, design work is underway on a new building for Martsa Basic School, formerly Põhjatähe Basic School, at a cost of €2 million. Construction is expected to cost €29.5 million.

Design work on Nõmme Basic School will also begin this year, with a budget of €900,000. The building's total estimated cost is €20 million.

The new building for the Kullo hobby center, with a total budget of €33.5 million, will be completed in February next year. The new building of Tallinn Helen School is expected to be completed in September of the same year at a total cost of €16.3 million.

Construction of an extension to Westholm High School is also underway at a cost of €28.8 million and is expected to be completed in August 2028.

On Tuesday, the Tallinn City Government adopted the detailed plan for Kivimäe Basic School, creating the possibility of building a new school building and sports complex.

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