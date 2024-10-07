Estonian Stockpiling Agency signs contracts with first 27 crisis shops

At the beginning of October, the Estonian Stockpiling Agency signed agreements with Coop, Lidl, Grossi Toidukaubad, Rimi and Selver to establish 27 crisis stores across a dozen counties. For security reasons, the locations of these crisis stores will not be disclosed.

In the first public procurement of its kind, the Estonian Stockpiling Agency (Eesti Varude Keskus, EVK) sought crisis stores in 61 locations across Estonia, with bids received for just over half of the requested areas.

The EVK will provide stores with powerful electric generators. In turn, retailers will invest in upgrading their technical systems so that in the event of a large-scale power outage, the store, along with any adjacent pharmacy and ATM, can continue to operate using alternative power sources.

According to the agreement, stores have 18 months to adapt their electrical systems to work with the generator.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, the EVK will not disclose the detailed locations of these crisis stores for security reasons. Once a crisis store is ready to operate, the EVK will share this information with the regional crisis commission and the local government.

Toomas Unt, head of crisis management at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, told ERR that people will be informed of the locations of crisis stores once the stores' full functionality is in place.

"This means that the generators are installed and connected, offline payment solutions are established and other necessary measures are completed. Local governments will receive information about functional stores in their area as soon as these preparations are finalized," Unt said.

When asked how people will find out where the crisis stores are located when needed, Unt responded that, based on recommendations from the relevant authorities, public communication regarding the exact locations will happen later.

The project to enhance the resilience of crisis stores through the EVK's procurement process will be completed by 2026.

The EVK plans to announce the next tender for crisis stores later this fall. New regions will be added, and retailers will have another chance to propose stores in cities and municipalities where the first tender did not yield results. In mid-October, the EVK will hold another briefing for business operators, where it will present the tender's principles.

The government's goal for the EVK is to make 110 food and essential goods stores across Estonia crisis-proof by the end of 2026. As a minimum requirement, stores in this network must remain open for five hours a day during a crisis and maintain a stock of commonly needed food and essential goods. If an ATM or pharmacy is located in the same building as the store, their critical power needs must also be covered by generator power, if possible.

Alongside searching for crisis stores, the EVK is procuring suitable generators for the stores, with capacities ranging from 80 to 250 kVA. The first generators will be handed over to prepared stores by the end of this year.

Establishing a crisis store network covering all of Estonia will cost the EVK between four and five million euros, with the largest expense being the procurement and maintenance of the generators.

The article was update to add comments from Toomas Unt.

