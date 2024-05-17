Estonian state to roll out crisis stores nationwide network

News
The Rescue Board's new crisis guidance manual.
The Rescue Board's new crisis guidance manual. Source: Taavi Prints
News

Estonia plans over the next three years to boost its crisis resilience by creating a network of stores selling essential supplies such as food and medicines, for instance during lengthy power outages.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said: "These stores are planned to be located across Estonia, so that there is at least one at per municipality; more in cities, in proportion to population."

"All of this is planned for implementation over the next three years," the prime minister went on.

The emergency stores must ensure ATMs are functioning, which would be achieved with power generators to be provided by the emergency supply center Estonian Stockpiling Agency (EVK), will provide selected stores reported "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Thursday.

The range of stores to be included in the network will be determined via tender, with the first 40 stores to be announced this year.

A total of 110 are planned.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

Kiviselg: Russians' actions do not indicate an intention to invade Kharkiv city

14:19

Former Estonian foreign ministers praise Tsahkna's actions in Georgia

13:57

Estonian state to roll out crisis stores nationwide network

13:42

Estonian tennis stars Kanepi and Lajal reach French Open qualifiers

12:56

Silver Kuusik to run for EKRE chair next month

12:22

Winning Tartu Katlamaja quarter design tender announced

11:58

Peterson challenges mandate of Center, support for Terras and Ratas levels off

11:54

Statistics: Estonian residents pay 2.5 million visits to museums in 2023

11:20

Estonia's Paul Aron: One race not enough to show a driver's full potential

10:42

Bank of Estonia: Commercial loan availability rosier than situation in Latvia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.05

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

16.05

Statistics: Estonians are the happiest people in the Baltics

15.05

Narva sees wave of residents selling off apartments

16.05

Reinsalu: Estonia does a U-turn on Palestine in UN vote

16.05

Finnair restarts Tartu flights after alternative to GPS approach systems found

15.05

Tallinn initiates redevelopment of Ülemiste center and surrounding area

07:48

Lavrova: I want to demonstrate to Estonians that I am a trustworthy person

16.05

Law professor: Estonia's asset confiscation law may be unconstitutional

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo