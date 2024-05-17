Estonian state to roll out crisis stores nationwide network

Estonia plans over the next three years to boost its crisis resilience by creating a network of stores selling essential supplies such as food and medicines, for instance during lengthy power outages.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said: "These stores are planned to be located across Estonia, so that there is at least one at per municipality; more in cities, in proportion to population."

"All of this is planned for implementation over the next three years," the prime minister went on.

The emergency stores must ensure ATMs are functioning, which would be achieved with power generators to be provided by the emergency supply center Estonian Stockpiling Agency (EVK), will provide selected stores reported "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Thursday.

The range of stores to be included in the network will be determined via tender, with the first 40 stores to be announced this year.

A total of 110 are planned.

