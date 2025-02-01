X!

Bank of Estonia: People withdrew more cash, larger sums in fourth quarter

Cash and coins in wallets.
Cash and coins in wallets. Source: LRT
Cash withdrawals from ATMs in Estonia in the fourth quarter of 2024 fell by 2.7 percent compared with the previous quarter, but were up 1.1 percent on year. The average amount of cash withdrawn increased to €170, according to a quarterly statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia.

The Bank of Estonia publishes payment statistics each month, with a separate statistical release published together with payment statistics once per quarter as well.

Payment statistics for the first quarter of 2025 will be published in April.

Statistical releases describe the main changes in payment statistics such as payments sent and received, card payments and e-commerce transactions. The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

