Over 200 ATMs closed in Estonia over the past decade

While Estonia had 887 ATMs ten years ago, their number has fallen to 668, fresh statistics from the Bank of Estonia reveals.

On Monday, the Bank of Estonia published the financial intermediation indicators for the last year, summarizing the results of credit institutions, savings and loan associations, lenders, including leasing companies, and investment and pension funds. As of the end of 2023, there were 13 credit institutions operating in Estonia, with their number remaining unchanged over the year. There were a total of 2.43 million clients with deposits.

The number of bank branches decreased by two, totaling 62 by year-end. There was also one less ATM, with a total of 688.

However, comparing the number of ATMs to ten years ago, there were 219 more at that time. Additionally, banks had 767 other service points, mostly in grocery stores and gas stations, where cash withdrawals are primarily available.

There were 50 lenders, of which ten were associated with banks: seven leasing companies and three other loan companies. Lenders had signed 537,000 loan agreements with individuals, one-third of which were installment contracts.

By the end of the year, there were 71,000 car leasing contracts, and their number decreased by 5,000 compared to the previous year. There were 147,000 mortgage clients, and their number decreased by 1,600 over the year.

As of the end of the year, there were 17 savings and loan associations in Estonia, and their number decreased by four compared to the previous year. These associations had just under 14,000 members, but compared to ten years ago, the number of members has almost tripled.

Estonians had a total of 778,000 mandatory and voluntary pension fund contracts by the end of the year. While the number of mandatory pension fund contracts decreased by 8,800 to 574,000, the number of voluntary pension fund contracts increased by 20,000 to 204,000.

By the end of the year, there were 25,000 contracts for the acquisition of units in public investment funds, which is 7,900 less than a year ago.

