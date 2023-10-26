Bank of Estonia: Savings and loan association Q3 assets down, deposits up

While both member numbers and the total assets of savings and loan associations (SLAs) in Estonia decreased slightly on year in the third quarter of 2023 – to around 13,750 and €134.6 million, respectively – its overall stock of deposits nonetheless grew slightly to reach €100.9 million, according to a quarterly statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Thursday.

As of the end of the third quarter, Estonia's active SLAs had a total of 13,747 members – 32 fewer than in the second quarter as well as 30 fewer on year.

SLAs' total assets shrank 0.7 percent to €134.6 million. The stock of deposits from private individuals and non-financial companies, however, grew 0.1 percent on year to total €100.9 million.

Term deposits of up to one year accounted for the largest share of household deposits last quarter, totaling €36 million worth.

SLA statistics published quarterly

The Bank of Estonia publishes a statistical release on savings and loan associations (SLAs) on a quarterly basis. The statistical release describes the primary changes in SLA statistics (aggregated balance sheet and income statement). These statistics only cover data on active associations.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the statistics on interest rates for the fourth quarter of 2023 in January 2024.

