Central bank: Savings and loan association membership on rise again in Q2

News
Euro bills.
Euro bills. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

While the number of savings and loan association (SLA) members in Estonia was down 7 percent on year, in part due to one SLA ending its activities in the third quarter last year, overall SLA membership saw an increase from the first to the second quarter of 2023, reaching a total of 13,779 members as of the end of June, according to a quarterly statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia this week.

In the second quarter of 2023, the total assets of Estonian SLAs shrank 12 percent on year to €135 million.

Stock deposits, meanwhile, stood at €101.2 million, likewise down 14 percent on year.  

The stock of deposits from private individuals and non-financial companies totaled €101 million, of which €91 million, or 90 percent, consisted of the deposits of private individuals. Private deposits in SLAs decreased by €18 million on year.

Term deposits, in turn, accounted for 98 percent of private deposits, remaining steady both on quarter and on year.

SLA statistics published quarterly

The Bank of Estonia publishes a statistical release on savings and loan associations (SLAs) on a quarterly basis. The statistical release describes the primary changes in SLA statistics (aggregated balance sheet and income statement). These statistics only cover data on active associations.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the statistics on interest rates for the third quarter of 2023 in October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:12

Ministry amending beaver hunting regulations in Estonia following criticism

15:49

Estonian colonel: Russia can maintain this pace in Ukraine for a long time

15:23

Central bank: Savings and loan association membership on rise again in Q2

14:37

US Senate approves boost to $228 million in Baltic defense support in 2024

13:27

Pärnu restaurants report summer customer numbers are high

12:58

Ministry of Climate undersecretary positions not inundated with applicants

12:43

Liisa Pakosta: The car tax must not be levied on the disabled

12:15

President Karis: Viljandi Folk testimony to Estonia's thriving culture

12:12

Estonian women's epee team olympic hopes see setback at world championships

11:41

Court: Health Board, PPA's 2021 pandemic closure of Tallinn cafe justified

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

27.07

Tartu reveals most popular baby names of 2023 so far

27.07

Estonia's growing lynx population increasingly venturing into urban areas

27.07

Ministry defends €150,000 grant to failed English-language website

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

09:03

Central Tallinn Härjapea bridge to be reburied rather than left on display

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised

26.07

Tallinn saw 10th of annual rainfall on Tuesday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: