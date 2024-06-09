Running gas station store 24/7 not worth it, say Estonian fuel retailers

While no one has to worry about running out of gas while driving late at night, increasing numbers of gas stations are already closing their convenience stores overnight. Behind the shift, gas station chains say, are labor-related issues, but also changes in people's shopping habits.

This spring, Olerex decided that it would be closing 70 of its locations overnight. On top of the economic downturn, another factor behind the move is changes to a regulation governing the calculation of working time and rest periods that stepped into effect this year.

"Employers used to have much more flexibility in giving employees days off, but the new directive requires giving two consecutive days off," said Elis Kaurson, manager of Olerex's Väo location. "This means that it's becoming increasingly difficult for us as employers to find a balance in scheduling that would suit young people's lifestyles."

According to Kaurson, employers increasingly have to take young people's wishes into consideration, and that dropping the night shift has proven to be a major bonus for jobseekers.

Gas stations won't be closing all their locations' doors overnight, and drivers can still stop at those located alongside busy roads to use the bathroom or grab a bite to eat. Nevertheless, according to Kaurson, keeping gas station stores open all night long isn't economical.

"Of the 16 stores we have open here at Olerex, not one of them is currently economically viable," she explained. "Meaning it's due moreso to other considerations to remain [open] in busier places."

Of Alexela's 43 gas stations, seven are open 24/7. According to Jaak Jõgi, head of services at Alexela, overnight turnover has to total several hundred euros for it to pay off.

Purchases at gas station stores these days only average €7-8, however, and they're no longer functioning as convenience stores.

"We're seeing that customers can much more easily order food for delivery, so there's no need to go to the gas station late at night to buy food," Jõgi explained.

"Habits change, and that changes the economic situation at our [gas station] stores," he acknowledged. "The other side to that is that if there are fewer and fewer customers, then it doesn't make much sense for staff to just wait for customers late at night."

Motivating pay

Unlike its competitors, Circle K confirmed that there is currently no economic need over the summer to close their gas stations overnight – and that the company has no trouble finding employees either.

"We incentivize working the night shift with higher hourly pay," explained Circle K HR director Piret Kask. "Meaning while the law calls for the payment of 1.25 times the hourly wage [for overnight hours], Circle K will pay you time and a half."

--

