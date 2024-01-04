Over-the-counter drugs not to be sold in supermarkets any time soon in Estonia

News
Südameapteek pharmacy.
Südameapteek pharmacy. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Even though some pharmacies in Estonia have fast checkout where products can be bought without consulting a pharmacist first, neither drugstores, the State Agency of Medicines nor the Ministry of Social Affairs believe painkillers or fever reducers should be sold in grocery stores or gas stations.

The discussion of whether over-the-counter (OTC) painkillers, antipyretics and other drugs could be sold at grocery stores or gas stations keeps resurfacing in Estonia, while it usually succumbs to the argument that drug sales should be accompanied by professional advice.

However, Südameapteek pharmacies have been offering fast checkout for a while now, where people can buy drugs without consulting pharmacists, just as one buys milk at the supermarket.

"Fast checkout is there so people who do not need counseling could get their plasters, bandages, vitamins, food supplements and creams quickly," said Külli Teder, manager of the Tõnismäe Südameapteek.

She said that pharmacies selling painkillers or nasal spray without talking to the customer first would be an exception rather than the rule but admitted that there have been such cases.

Fast checkout stations are manned by pharmacology students, not practicing pharmacists. But why not allow the sale of OTC medicines in grocery stores and gas stations then? Those who need advice could still go to a pharmacy instead.

"The person working at the fast checkout station can still get an idea of whether the customer needs advice and point them in the direction of a pharmacist," Teder said. "These sales should not move to grocery stores. There is still a measure of control in a pharmacy."

She gave the example of Sweden where cases of poisoning spiked after OTC drugs started to be sold at the shops. The practice was ended soon after.

Liis Prii, head of the State Agency of Medicines' supervision department, said that people need to have access to pharmaceutical advice when buying medicinal products.

Estonia's Health Minister Riina Sikkut (SDE) also said that the Ministry of Social Affairs has no plans to divert a lot of pharmacies' turnover to supermarkets or gas stations.

It also raises the question of what would happen to the markup on prescription drugs if people bought a lot of OTC drugs from their corner shop or when refueling their vehicles instead of from pharmacies, she suggested.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:25

Estonia sets new national record for electricity consumption

14:51

Põlva's finished Smart Road project handed over to local government

14:08

Plummeting temperatures make for ideal lake ice skating in Estonia

13:29

Over-the-counter drugs not to be sold in supermarkets any time soon in Estonia

13:06

Russia notifies of closing the Narva border point to vehicles from February

12:54

Jüri Ratas: Others will leave the Center Party

12:52

58 people lost their lives in road traffic accidents in Estonia in 2023

12:25

Center Party believes exodus of members now largely over

12:14

Record low temperature for this winter so far recorded in Narva

12:10

Coalition set to cut Estonia's voting age in European Parliament elections

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.01

Estonia also affected by end-of-year GPS systems jamming

01.01

Same-sex marriage now legal in Estonia

02.01

Estonia's population grew in 2023

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.01

Weather warning issued across Estonia as temperatures dip below -25 degrees

02.01

Estonia's average electricity price to plunge nearly 40 percent Wednesday

03.01

General: Division allows Estonia to hit the enemy hundreds of kilometers away

03.01

Estonian journalist: Putin leaving Russia's helm may not end war in Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: