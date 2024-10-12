Good idea to consult a pharmacist before taking food supplements

Although various dietary supplements can be purchased even in grocery stores, pharmacists do not consider this a wise choice, as what works for one person may not work for another. Therefore, they recommend ignoring advertisements and consulting with experts instead.

The availability of dietary supplements has increased, with people able to buy them in grocery stores or even over the phone. Kristiina Sepp, a lecturer in pharmacy at the University of Tartu, does not consider this a good practice. "If a person is vulnerable, has a serious diagnosis, or in the case of the elderly, someone calls and promises that they'll be moving around with ease by the next day, people tend to cling to these promises. When someone comes to the pharmacy with an advertisement for a supplement, we explain that it may not actually be helpful. This is part of our professional ethics," she said on Vikerraadio's program "Huvitaja."

As autumn begins, discussions often arise about strengthening the immune system to stay healthy through the winter. Malle Kuum, a pharmacology researcher at the University of Tartu, noted that the immune system is capable of managing on its own. However, a person's diet has a clear impact on their overall resilience.

Sepp pointed out that people often fail to accurately assess how diverse their diets actually are. "When asked in the pharmacy whether they eat a varied diet, people often respond affirmatively. However, it turns out that they may be eating multiple packs of cookies or an entire loaf of bread each day. That is not a balanced diet. My recommendation for preparing for the autumn season is to build a strong foundation in the summer by consuming a lot of superfoods, such as various berries," she explained.

Sepp also observed a concerning trend in recent years: in addition to consuming monotonous diets, people – especially younger individuals and preschool children– tend to over-process their food. This includes preferring white flour over whole grain flour and overcooking or frying food. Many vitamins break down during the cooking process, meaning people do not get as much nutritional benefit from their food.

According to Kristiina Sepp, it's important to remember that not everything you need can be obtained solely by eating fresh food. "You won't get enough fiber just by eating a lot of raw carrots," she explained.

Malle Kuum pointed out that vitamin C is a great example of a heat-sensitive vitamin. "When we eat apples or blackcurrants, we get vitamin C from them, but if we cook them into jam, the vitamin C is gone. So, it's important to eat as much fresh or steamed food as possible," Kuum said.

In Estonia, it's recommended to take additional vitamin D during the winter months. Kuum mentioned that many people's bodies can cope with slightly reduced levels of vitamin D, which may not meet Central European standards. "If we think about our grandparents, they managed without vitamin D supplements. They may have spent more time in the sun during the summer than people do now, but in reality, taking vitamin D supplements has only been a trend for the last 10-20 years. Before that, people managed just fine without it," she explained.

Kristiina Sepp, however, holds a different view. She pointed out that more and more studies focusing on the role of vitamin D are being published in scientific literature. Still, she recommended that individuals should have their vitamin D levels tested and then decide how much to take based on the results. According to her, approximately nine out of ten people have vitamin D levels below the recommended norm.

Regarding general recommendations, Malle Kuum suggested that adults could take between 400 and 1,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D daily. "If you look at dietary supplement advertisements, they usually offer no less than 2,000 IU of vitamin D, and doses of 2,000 to 4,000 IU are typically prescribed for clinical reasons. We have patients for whom this is justified, but it's not correct to start taking 4,000 IU year-round just because you saw an ad. That's not right," Kuum said.

"Vitamin D is a very useful vitamin. But if you take 4,000 IU year-round without clinical indication, the main effect will be on your wallet. Even at such a high dose, it's not toxic to the body. The body essentially pushes it aside, in one end and out the other," she added.

To stay healthy during the autumn and winter months, Kuum recommended resting, eating a balanced diet and staying active. If interested, one could also take additional vitamin C and vitamin D. "Since Estonia is in a region where we don't get much selenium from food or water, it might be worth taking selenium and zinc supplements as well. It's important to take things calmly and, if in doubt, consult a pharmacist. Don't start browsing advertisements, as they might not provide reliable information," she emphasized.

Kristiina Sepp added that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. "If your neighbor is taking something that works well for her, that doesn't mean it will work for someone else. Or if someone has leftover supplements and another person decides to use their half-finished package, that's not ideal. Every individual is different, and lifestyles vary," she said.

Sepp also encouraged people to consult with a pharmacist, who is the most accessible healthcare professional. "If you have questions, write them down before going to the pharmacy and then ask the pharmacist," she suggested.

