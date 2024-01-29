X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Two companies control wholesale market following pharmaceutical reform

News
Market shares of pharmaceutical wholesalers in 2022.
Market shares of pharmaceutical wholesalers in 2022.
News

The Competition Authority's review of the pharmacy market reform revealed that the two largest companies now hold nearly 80 percent of the pharmaceutical wholesale market, with Magnum Medical OÜ's market share far exceeding the 40 percent threshold.

According to data provided by the Estonian Medicines Agency regarding the market distribution of wholesale medicines, Magnum Medical OÜ held 46.4 percent of the market volume of human medicines in 2022 and Tamro Eesti OÜ controlled 33.2 percent. Following them were Baltfarma OÜ with 5.6 percent, Terviseamet with 7.1 percent and Roche Eesti OÜ with 4.6 percent.

Also, the wholesale sector has witnessed an even greater consolidation of competition, as the two largest wholesalers now control a combined market share of 79.6 percent. The competition authority said in its review that this has caused the wholesale sector to become even more consolidated.

In 2019, Tamro Eesti OÜ accounted for 29 percent of the overall market volume in the pharmaceutical distribution industry, followed by Magnum Medical OÜ at 28.6 percent, Apteekide Koostöö Hulgimüük OÜ at 21.6 percent, and Baltfarma OÜ at 5.7 percent.

The Competition Authority undertook a study to determine whether and to what extent the pharmacy reform implemented in 2020 has impacted the pharmaceutical sales market.

ERR published in mid-January that, according to a Competition Authority analysis, the three-year-old pharmacy reform has not increased market competition. In an interview with ERR, Evelin Pärn-Lee, the head of the Competition Authority, said that the pharmacy reform implemented three years ago has not altered the market. Since new wholesalers are prohibited from entering the pharmaceutical market and pharmacies maintain close ties with wholesalers, the pharmaceutical industry is essentially devoid of competition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Kristina Kersa

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:30

Before the play, theatergoers hear petition urging government to keep its promises

20:55

MEP: Zdanoka case casts shadow over topics I deal with

20:42

Oleg Ossinovski's former company hauled €777M of iron ore out of Russia

20:25

Estonia links Spring Storm 2024 with NATO's large-scale exercise

20:17

Fewer teachers continue with strike on Monday

19:55

Nature conservation dogs helping to find endangered species

19:20

Estonian scientists help local producers to create new plant-based foods

18:58

Two companies control wholesale market following pharmaceutical reform

18:29

Experts: Ust-Luga Port attack had psychological impact on Russia

17:48

Measles cases on rise in Europe, low vaccination rate puts Estonia at risk

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

11:23

Leaked correspondence sheds light on links between Latvian MEP and FSB

28.01

Bank of Estonia revises assessment of mortgage applicant borrowing capacity

14:00

Jüri Ratas leaves Center Party to join Isamaa Updated

28.01

Milrem Robotics signs Estonian defense industry's biggest deal yet with UAE

28.01

Estlink 2 fault on Estonian end of undersea power link with Finland

28.01

Local Russian Orthodox church head contests expulsion from Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: