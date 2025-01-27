X!

Two rural Põlva County grocery store closures leave locals in tough spot

News
Coop's Leevaku grocery store, still open through Friday, will be closed as of February 1, 2025.
Coop's Leevaku grocery store, still open through Friday, will be closed as of February 1, 2025. Source: ERR
News

Last week, Põlva Coop announced the closure of two of its rural stores in Räpina Municipality as of February 1 — one in Leevaku and the other in Veriora. For many local residents, the loss of these stores will hit hard.

On Sunday afternoon, the grocery store in Veriora, a village of 500, was bustling with activity. Among shoppers that day was Kersti, a mother of three, for whom news of the local store's closure came as a shock.

"This store is a very big deal in that the store is absolutely essential," Kersti said. "It hit me like a ton of bricks. It's very sad. I have young kids, and the nearest store is around 15 kilometers away."

Leevaku, where the other store is closing, is located eight kilometers from Räpina. Even so, local residents were equally disheartened by the news of the closure, even prompting them to call an emergency community meeting.

On Saturday evening, some 50 people gathered to discuss the situation.

"We all understand this is a private business," said Räpina Municipal Mayor Enel Liin, commenting on the planned closures. "I understand that the losses keep mounting. But we all need to ask ourselves how we got here, because in 2024, all of Põlva County has been fighting via its local governments against the withdrawal of state institutions, and this is, in fact, the consequence. When public offices, jobs and money disappear, purchasing power inevitably goes down as well."

According to Coop Põlva chief Kristo Anderson, the decision to close their Leevaku and Veriora stores had been under consideration for more than three years already, since both stores have consistently operated at a loss.

"The decrease in revenue stems from the decrease in population," Anderson noted.

"The second factor is changes in shopping habits — quite a lot of purchases are made in bigger towns, where there's a broader selection and often lower prices," he continued. "We've been subsidizing these stores for nearly five years already. Unfortunately, the current state of the Estonian economy is what it is."

Three employees will be laid off as a result of the two store closures.

Closures increase burden

Räpina Municipality, meanwhile, is prepared for an increased burden on its social services, as for many residents, a store located further away will be inaccessible.

"The local government is at a loss here in the sense that every service requires a certain amount of funding, which also means hiring one or two more people," Liin noted. "This is actually a really, really big problem, because the area itself is so big as well."

Seven years ago, Põlva Coop closed down its grocery store in Leevi, but enterprising local residents managed to reopen the store almost immediately. Locals will admit, however, that running the Leevi store is a challenge.

"Opening a store is one thing — keeping it running is another," admitted store manager Eneken Raudsaar. "It's stability. You have to come up with all kinds of clever strategies to attract folks, because every customer is worth their weight in gold. It isn't easy; there's a lot of work involved."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Economist: Extraordinary pension hikes have caused issues with indexation

18:04

Justice chancellor: Lääne-Viru grant access restriction unjustified, unfair

17:41

Estonian politicians mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day Updated

17:39

Data inspectorate takes Viljandi Hospital urine sample case to Supreme Court

17:06

Läänemets: Unclear why Kohtla-Järve's Chinese New Year event was necessary

16:55

Two rural Põlva County grocery store closures leave locals in tough spot

16:54

Foreign minister: The purpose of 'soft power' is to create division

16:23

Driver who killed pedestrian in Tallinn crash sentenced to 8 years

16:00

EU sanctions 3 GRU members for cyberattacks against Estonia

15:59

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe narrowly misses out on victory in UAE

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.01

Latvian State Radio and TV Center's optic cable damaged in Baltic Sea Updated

08:32

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

21.01

Rock legends Queens of the Stone Age announce August Tallinn show

26.01

Estonian psychiatrists want to update use of psychedelics in mental health care

12:44

Kohtla-Järve mayor questioned after hosting New Year event with Chinese embassy

26.01

Salaries of president and Riigikogu speaker will not reach €10,000 this year

13:11

Name changes on the rise in Estonia

26.01

Ida-Viru apartment associations looking for ways to use abandoned flats

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo