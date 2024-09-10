Summer conditions led to plentiful harvests of animal feed crops

News
Summer 2024 has proven a good one for silage, alfalfa, maize and other crops used as animal fodder.
Open gallery
17 photos
News

The long, warm summer has led to excellent harvests of grass for silage, alfalfa and other crops used as animal fodder, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Teet Kallakmaa, CEO and co-owner of Metstaguse Agro in Kuksema, Järva County, said this year's forage crops harvest has been a resounding success.

"Estonia's climate is favorable for grass growth," Kallakmaa said.

"Now it is clear that corn, as a forage crop, makes a great addition to grass silage and livestock fodder. So getting four harvests of alfalfa is entirely achievable, plus corn yields and quality have been quite good in recent years," Kallakmaa added.

Kallakmaa explained that the leaner years with poorer grass growth have taught farmers to get by in managing things wisely: By increasing the amount of land set aside to grassland, and focusing more on growing alfalfa and corn to ensure sufficient silage production.

Just down the road at Peetri Põld ja Piim, alfalfa, also called lucerne, was being harvested on Monday, and transported directly to the silage pit.

Heli Kõva, head of crop production at the farm, told "Aktuaalne kaamer" they are currently on their third cutting, and in some fields even a fourth harvest may come – something which is more the exception than the rule and can largely be attributed to alfalfa, which "practically guarantees a yield every year," she said.

280 hectares of corn also awaits harvesting in Peetri.

This weather-resistant forage crop has also been increasingly cultivated in recent years by Metstaguse Agro, with 200 hectares of land are dedicated to that crop this season.

Teet Kallakmaa said while the sowing in spring didn't go perfectly, the harvest may prove to be a health one anyway.

This was so to the extent that some uninvited guests in the form of wild boar have been foraging for corn and damaging the crops, Kõva said.

This summer has been unusually long but without the drought conditions seen in 2023, and has led to bumper harvests in various crops.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte,  Merili Nael

Source: Olev Kenk

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:55

Gravestones stolen from Tallinn's cemeteries

17:38

Mark Lajal moves up 23 places in ATP rankings

17:10

State budget agreement expected end of next week

16:57

Extension planned for hotel at Tallinn train station

16:47

Estonia's Foreign Ministry distances itself from MPs' China visit

16:43

Tallinn maternity hospitals report falling birth rates

16:21

Summer conditions led to plentiful harvests of animal feed crops

15:59

Rasmus Mägi wins Brescia 400-meter hurdles

15:33

Baltic artists Laura Põld and Sabine Vernere to present works in Vienna

15:16

Eesti Post seeking one-third hike in postal rates

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:40

Finance minister: Complaining about price rises only makes them go up more

09.09

Northern lights more visible in Estonia this autumn

09.09

Former EDF chief: Without ammunition even NATO cannot prevent war reaching Estonia

09.09

Russian drone that entered from Belarus crashes in Latvia Updated

09.09

Fuel sellers: Drop in global oil prices already reached Estonia

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

09.09

Which Estonian locations do foreign filmmakers prefer?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo