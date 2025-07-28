Estonia's largest animal feed plant completed in Jõgeva County

Estonia's largest feed producer, the domestically owned Pro Grupp Invest OÜ, has opened a new feed plant in Kantküla, Jõgeva County — now the largest of its kind in Estonia and one of the first of its scale in the Baltics.

"Our first feed plant has an annual production capacity of 130,000 tons, while the newly completed plant is nearly 50 percent more productive and enables the production of 200,000 tons of livestock and poultry feed per year," said Leonid Dulub, CEO of Pro Grupp Invest.

The company's total annual feed production capacity is now around 330,000 tons, making it the largest in Estonia and one of the biggest feed producers in the Baltics.

According to Dulub, demand for high-quality feed has grown year by year. "Many livestock farmers have stopped producing feed on-site at their farms because it's inefficient. Local production often can't ensure the necessary variety of feed components, biosecurity or consistent quality," he said.

Construction of the new, modern feed plant on Pro Grupp Invest's premises began once the company had sold out the capacity of its first plant, which was completed in 2015. The new facility was finished in 11 months.

The project cost a total of €11 million and was financed by Coop Pank, Dulub added.

Pro Grupp Invest is now able to use over 70 different raw materials in its feed production, allowing the company to offer custom feed blends tailored to individual livestock farmers. Its product range includes feed supplements for calves, dairy cows and beef cattle, complete feeds for all pig categories and feed for laying hens, broilers, sheep and quail.

At the beginning of 2023, Pro Grupp Invest OÜ also established a rapeseed pressing plant in Kantküla. The feed plant consumes all of the resulting rapeseed cake, while the oil is primarily sold. The feed plants and the oil plant operate in tandem.

