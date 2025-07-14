X!

Estonian farmers using llamas to protect sheep from wolves

News
'Guard llamas' are being increasingly used in Estonia as elsewhere.
'Guard llamas' are being increasingly used in Estonia as elsewhere. Source: Chris Child/Unsplash
News

Facing constant predator threats, Estonian farmers have been turning to alternative methods to keep wolves at bay, with some choosing llamas as an alternative guard animal to dogs, Maaleht reported.

After a spate of wolf attacks this spring, farmers have been struggling to find reliable protection, with many resorting to measures like cattle grazing, alarms, and collar bells.

The rationale of choosing llamas, native to South America, over dogs was that the large ungulates, as grazing animals, do not require feeding separately from the sheep they watch over.

Add to that their ability to ward off predators, even wolves, thanks to their size – they have strong front legs and their long necks give them a better all-around view.

At the same time, they are not known to be a hazard to humans, and Mirjam Pikkmets, owner of the Aaduni farm in Pärnu County, now has four of the animals sharing the sheep's pasture.

Llamas are native to the Andes and were domesticated by civilizations such as the Incas, long before the arrival of the Spanish conquistadores. Source: Johann "nojhan" Dréo - Wikimedia Commons.

Pikkmets noted the llamas' behavior changes immediately when they spot wolves, adding: "They emit an odor and begin patrolling along the fence with every sign of danger."

This can have a disconcerting effect on predators, which are not presented with the thrill of the chase – Pikkmets noted it works too, as not a single animal has been lost to a predator since the llamas were introduced two years ago.

Meanwhile, Kristi Kauponen, a sheep farmer at Eesti Maa Vill in Rapla County, said other visual deterrents can include blue-painted posts, blue hanging ribbons, and blue string to make the border more distinguishable to predators – this particular color apparently stands out more in most predators' visual spectrum.

Nonetheless, llamas are not failsafe; there has been one case in Estonia, at another farm, where a wolf snatched five sheep from right under the llamas' nose – Pikkmets said she would try donkeys as guardians instead if a similar fate befell the Aaduni farm.

Maaleht reported that in Estonia, flocks located near bogs are most at risk from large predators like wolves, requiring effective predator-proof fencing and multiple livestock guardian dogs to ensure the safety of the herd.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Maaleht

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Estonian farmers using llamas to protect sheep from wolves

15:09

Reform MP: Riigikogu session clarified bank data access, questions remain

14:55

Prime minister covers costs of birthday celebrations at Stenbock House

14:19

Anna Maria Millend sets new 100m hurdles PB in Finland

14:17

Gallery: Estonian troops fire HIMARS rockets for first time off Saaremaa coast Updated

13:55

Govenment sets 'clean industry' by 2050 goal for Eesti Energia

13:16

Kristin Lätt narrowly misses out on podium in Norway disc golf round

12:50

'A dream come true': Estonian-American artist gets back to his roots with Saaremaa mural

12:25

VAT petition author: I don't want to discuss food prices on my birthday

11:55

Kangru traffic interchange near Tallinn opens to traffic on Tuesday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14:17

Gallery: Estonian troops fire HIMARS rockets for first time off Saaremaa coast Updated

08:39

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

10.07

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

08:47

'We are pioneers, in a bad way': Nitazenes triple Estonian drug overdose deaths

11.07

Finland also looking at scope for prison rental agreement with Estonia

13.07

Spanish media: Estonian number one Karl Jakob Hein linked with Sevilla move

12.07

Estonian apartment associations eager to buy generators with state support

09:55

Students' motivation to learn after Estonian-language transition concerns experts

13.07

British photojournalist's new exhibition explores Narva's 'Factory of Phantoms'

11.07

Lux Express buses to stop at Tallinn's D-terminal from July 14

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo