Estonian farmers using llamas to protect sheep from wolves

Facing constant predator threats, Estonian farmers have been turning to alternative methods to keep wolves at bay, with some choosing llamas as an alternative guard animal to dogs, Maaleht reported .

After a spate of wolf attacks this spring, farmers have been struggling to find reliable protection, with many resorting to measures like cattle grazing, alarms, and collar bells.

The rationale of choosing llamas, native to South America, over dogs was that the large ungulates, as grazing animals, do not require feeding separately from the sheep they watch over.

Add to that their ability to ward off predators, even wolves, thanks to their size – they have strong front legs and their long necks give them a better all-around view.

At the same time, they are not known to be a hazard to humans, and Mirjam Pikkmets, owner of the Aaduni farm in Pärnu County, now has four of the animals sharing the sheep's pasture.

Llamas are native to the Andes and were domesticated by civilizations such as the Incas, long before the arrival of the Spanish conquistadores. Source: Johann "nojhan" Dréo - Wikimedia Commons.

Pikkmets noted the llamas' behavior changes immediately when they spot wolves, adding: "They emit an odor and begin patrolling along the fence with every sign of danger."

This can have a disconcerting effect on predators, which are not presented with the thrill of the chase – Pikkmets noted it works too, as not a single animal has been lost to a predator since the llamas were introduced two years ago.

Meanwhile, Kristi Kauponen, a sheep farmer at Eesti Maa Vill in Rapla County, said other visual deterrents can include blue-painted posts, blue hanging ribbons, and blue string to make the border more distinguishable to predators – this particular color apparently stands out more in most predators' visual spectrum.

Nonetheless, llamas are not failsafe; there has been one case in Estonia, at another farm, where a wolf snatched five sheep from right under the llamas' nose – Pikkmets said she would try donkeys as guardians instead if a similar fate befell the Aaduni farm.

Maaleht reported that in Estonia, flocks located near bogs are most at risk from large predators like wolves, requiring effective predator-proof fencing and multiple livestock guardian dogs to ensure the safety of the herd.

