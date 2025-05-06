Tartu County wolf attack leaves close to 50 lambs slaughtered

Nearly 50 lambs were killed in a wolf attack on a farm near Tartu, Maaleht reported .

Tõnu Peterson, representative of the Tartu branch of the national hunters' society (Eesti Jahimeeste Selts), said multiple wolves had negotiated a fence which had once been electrified but no longer was. The attack happened at the Vasula farm, just 50 meters from the nearest farmhouse.

Peterson noted that the attack was likely the work of younger wolves. Some of the animals were still alive when found but barely breathing, as the video below shows (viewer discretion advised).

The club has applied to the Environmental Board for a special permit to hunt wolves in nearby Tammistu and Vahelaane. The Vasula landowner, just 10 kilometers north of Tartu city, is installing trail cameras.

The last similar incident at the same farm was in November 2023. A more recent attack last fall occurred at a farm in Maramaa, five kilometers from Vasula.

Livestock keepers and farm managers are concerned about rising wolf and predator attacks, including in the Soomaa area in southwestern Estonia. They say this threatens the sustainability of traditional land management.

They have approached the Minister of Energy and Environment to seek a solution.

The last wolf culling season was held by a legal challenge, and ended in February with the cull quota unfulfilled.

