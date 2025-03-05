X!

Watch: Wolves in Estonia chase down roe deer

News
Wolf in Estonia (photo is illustrative).
Wolf in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
News

A trail camera captured two wolves pursuing a single roe deer, agricultural weekly Maaleht reported.

Taken in Anija Rural Municipality, in Harju County and only around 40 kilometers from Tallinn, the nighttime camera footage shows a lone roe deer charging across a snowy landscape, with the two predators in hot pursuit.

Viewers can decide for themselves how the chase might have panned out from the video from the Estonian hunting society, in the player below.

There are an estimated 29 wolf packs in Estonia at present, making for overall numbers in the hundreds, but their food base as apex predators is becoming increasingly scarce, including roe deer numbers.

According to the Environmental Board, the population of roe deer on the mainland is so low that hunters were advised to significantly limit hunting this season.

Meanwhile, the board has upped the hunting quota for wolves to a little over 100 animals, albeit over a culling season half as long as usual as the result of a legal challenge.

As a result, hunters say they remain uncertain whether it will be possible to sufficiently curb the wolf population to an optimal level.

While nearly 21,000 deer were hunted in Estonia in 2022, the catch from the most recent hunting season was below 4,800.

New roads not only linking to local places, plus a growth in traffic, also account for some of the deer deaths each year.

How well the roe deer population recovers and whether the restricted hunting and predator control will bring balance to nature will become clearer as spring fully arrives, Maaleht reported, though the survival of wolves and other predators which depend on roe deer is likely to come under greater pressure still.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:04

Center Party issued one-year payment schedule for €1 million fine

13:42

Estonia's defense minister: We are considering both HIMARS and alternatives

13:32

Tennis players Malõgina, Tamm both start seasons with wins

13:00

Routine work at Rakvere museum leads to World War One-era mortar find

12:26

Security debate: Ukrainian peace process and European defense capabilities

11:44

Central bank: Borrowing for defense must factor in rising interest costs

11:12

Saaremaa Municipality aims to gain 1,000 new residents in ten years

10:44

Four political parties told to repay €100,000 prohibited donation

10:39

Minister: Food donation requirements will actually be relaxed

09:40

Media: Tensions between Reform, SDE could lead to coalition reshuffle

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.03

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

04.03

US pulls plug on two Estonian Refugee Council aid contracts

05.03

Supreme Court rules phrase 'from the river to the sea' not punishable

03.03

Kaspar Viilup: While we didn't make the guest list in London, Baltics made the Oscars

05.03

Tallinn to fly flags at half-mast on March bombing anniversary

04.03

Tallinn reduces kindergarten fees by almost a third

08:36

Estonia's average salary rises to €1,981 in 2024

05.03

Electronic Travel Authorisation needed to visit UK from April 2

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo