Environmental Board increases Estonia's wolf hunting quota

The Environmental Board has increased the hunting quota for wolves to 103 animals. However, due to ongoing court disputes that have halved this year's hunting season, hunters doubt whether the wolf population can be adequately controlled.

This year's wolf hunt was halted for nearly two months due to ongoing court disputes. However, hunting has been permitted again since December 23, and this week, the Environmental Board raised the wolf hunting quota from 90 to 103 animals.

"For years now, we have followed a system where we make cautious initial decisions in the autumn, before snow falls, based on known wolf packs and areas with reported damage. Once snow covers the ground and additional data comes in – showing where wolves have moved, where large packs are and any further damage – we issue additional quotas," explained Leelo Kukk, deputy director General of the Environmental Board.

According to Kukk, the hunting quotas have been increased in Virumaa (Lääne-Viru and Ida-Virtu counties – ed.) and the Pärnu-Viljandi management area, where wolves have caused significant livestock losses. Whether hunters can reach the set quota within the now-halved hunting period will largely depend on weather conditions, she said.

"A lot depends on the conditions we have. Right now, it's snowing, which quickly covers the tracks, but for wolf hunting, it's crucial to be able to see the tracks. If the weather cooperates, I believe it's possible to meet the quota even within two months," said Kukk.

Tõnis Korts, executive director of the Estonian Hunters' Society, noted that due to the shortened hunting period, hunters cannot guarantee they will meet the allowed quota.

According to the Environment Agency, there are currently 29 wolf packs in Estonia. With a shortage of roe deer and elk in the forests, wolves are facing limited food supplies. However, Korts pointed out that wolves won't starve, as they also prey on beavers and raccoon dogs.

"When predators feed on small carnivores that are suffering from mange, the disease can spread to wolves as well. That poses a danger to them. If their fur and skin are damaged, they risk frostbite during severe cold, which can be fatal. There are multiple risks tied to their food supply," Korts said.

As of Sunday morning, seven wolves had been hunted in Estonia.

