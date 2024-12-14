X!

Wolf attacks on sheep in Estonia continue, incidents often going unreported

News
Dead sheep killed by wolves in Rapla County earlier this year.
Dead sheep killed by wolves in Rapla County earlier this year. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Despite a sharp rise in the wolf population in Estonia in recent years, official statistics show a significant drop in reported sheep killings in Estonia this year.

Farmers argue that a new compensation system acts as a disincentive for them to report wolf attacks, distorting the true extent of the problem, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

While the number of wolves in Estonia has surged, official data reveals a dramatic decline in reported sheep killings.

Throughout the whole of last year, a total of 1,411 sheep were killed by wolves, yet by November of this year, that number had fallen to around 800 with just a few weeks to go.

Farmers, however, claim that the real toll is much higher, suggesting that many attacks are going unreported due to the new compensation structure.

Eero Praks, a sheep farmer from Rapla County, said: "I've lost count of the number. I think we've reached 20 attacks this year alone."

"In the past, there used to be one or two attacks a year, but the number has risen sharply over the past couple of years," he went on.

Praks, like many others, stopped reporting slaughtered sheep after the government altered the compensation system.

Under the new rules, compensation is only provided for the first three attacks and on a sliding scale: Ninety percent after the first attack, 70 percent after the second, falling to 50 percent after the third.

No compensation is offered for the fourth or subsequent attacks.

Wolf spotted in the wild in Tartu County. Photo is illustrative. Source: Olavi Lentso/minupilt.err.ee

Timo Kark, head of biodiversity protection at the Ministry of Climate, defended the changes, arguing that they incentivize farmers to take stronger preventive measures.

He said: "We can't keep paying for these damages indefinitely."

"Preventive measures must be implemented to reduce losses," Kark went on.

However, Kark conceded that wolves can still find a way around these defensive measures, while the government's ability to track the real number of attacks is indeed compromised by underreporting.

"The more we know about the damage, the better we can understand the problems," Kark added.

Praks meanwhile said: "Maybe it's time to start discussing whether Estonia should become a sheep-free country."

This would however concerns about how the state would maintain those deforested agricultural areas such as there are, which depend largely on sheep farming, at a time while agriculture in Estonia still lags behind that of its western counterparts.

The climate ministry has stated it opposes a nationwide wolf cull.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Hanneli Rudi.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:23

Biathletes Tomingas and Ermits through in Austrian world cup stage

11:39

Artificial snow keeps Jõulumäe ski track going despite mild winter so far

10:51

Court deliberates apparent gray zone in Pärnu spa center drowning case

10:16

Wolf attacks on sheep in Estonia continue, incidents often going unreported

09:44

Elron southwestern services restart after Friday evening's collision

09:10

Weekend to be milder but wet and windy

13.12

Estonia launches new cyber range training in Kyiv under Tallinn Mechanism

13.12

Ratings special: Isamaa's strong rating comes at expense of other parties

13.12

Tallinn handed European Capital of Sport title for 2025

13.12

Estonia to face Norway plus Germany or Italy in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

13.12

Police chief: Every day, two Estonians lose their life savings

12.12

Estonian-produced movie 'Bubble & Squeak' to premiere at 2025 Sundance Festival

12.12

Tallinn distributes GHB rapid tests to nightlife venues

13.12

Ukrainian court: Slava Ukraini could have been taken for over €400,000

13.12

Strong opposition to axing Tallinn ring railway plan

12.12

Estonia first to start inspecting Russian 'shadow fleet' vessels

13.12

50 Cent to perform at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds next August

13.12

Parking restrictions in place on Tallinn's Toompea next week

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo