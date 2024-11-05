Hunting organizations want wolf cull quota higher than current level of 90

Hunters in Estonia have called for an increase to this year's wolf culling quota, saying that the species has enjoyed a rise in numbers, and is becoming emboldened in its attacks on livestock, and even on dogs, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Wolf culling season began at the start of this month November, with the initial nationwide quota set at 90, distributed regionally.

However, on Friday, the Environmental Agency (Keskkonnaagentuur) is set to propose issuing additional wolf hunting permits.

Since lynx populations have increased significantly in recent years, a cull of this species will be permitted too, for the first time in several years.

Andrus Reimaa, chairman of the Kärstna hunting association in Viljandi County, said 90 is too low of a figure.

Last year, his region received seven permits from the overall nationwide quota, but these were quickly used up by January, he said.

This was despite two wolf packs remaining active and even making attacks on dogs in the area.

Reimaa told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that wolves have recently taken three dogs from nearby villages, and are undeterred even by the presence of guard dogs near farmhouses.

Wolf spotted in the wild in Tartu County. Photo is illustrative. Source: Olavi Lentso/minupilt.err.ee

The Environment Agency's manager, Taimar Ala, noted the wolf is a protected species, so hunting permits are based on damage levels and designated control areas, with a cautious, phased approach to maintain this favored status.

The agency said it takes into consideration both wolf population numbers—currently at 39 packs when 25 is considered stable—and damage caused when issuing hunting permits, when making its decisions.

Meanwhile Leelo Kukk, deputy director of another state agency, the Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet), told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the public informing the authority directly about wolf attacks is important, saying: "It is often the case that people don't want to provide us with information on wolves attacking dogs. Instead, the media is the first to hear about it. I strongly encourage people to inform us directly, as we make decisions based on that information."

According to the Environmental Board, the abundance of apex predators like wolves reflects the strong health of Estonia's natural ecosystem, which the authority says is a result of long-term efforts.

However, the ongoing legal disputes over bear and wolf culling underscore the need to balance differing opinions on control of species populations.

The board overall advocates for limited hunting to maintain these healthy levels of predator populations.

Only "nuisance" bears may be hunted, and 100 have been culled this year; the roe deer population is so low in Estonia that hunting them is completely discouraged on the mainland.

