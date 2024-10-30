Climate ministry against culling wolves attacking sheep

The number of wolves is at an all-time high in Estonia – but so are attacks on livestock. However, the Ministry of Climate does not support a proposal to kill large carnivores attacking farm or domestic animals.

The number of wolves in Estonia has increased from 19 litters to 39 litters in nine years. The recommended number is between 25-30. Attacks have increased in parallel, regardless of how well owners protect their livestock.

"Two weeks ago, there were attacks in Alutaguse Parish where a wolf broke through a fence certified as predator-proof. This brings us to the conclusion that there are simply too many wolves today. We see that this is causing significant harm to our livestock farmers, impacting both sheep and beef cattle," said Mirjam Pikkmets, CEO of the Estonian Sheep and Goat Breeders' Association.

"When a farmer has done everything on their end — set up proper fences, some even have guard dogs — but the wolf still comes, then, in this regard, the state should certainly support hunters and livestock farmers."

In the first nine months of 2024, a total of 159 attacks have been registered compared to 245 in 2023, data from the Environment Agency shows. But it adds that this may not reflect reality as compensation procedures have changed.

A situation has now arisen where the compensation for wolf attacks has been changed to the detriment of the sheep farmers, but, at the same time, they have no way to protect their property.

The Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce has proposed changing the Weapons, Hunting and Animal Protection Act to allow a a person with a hunting weapon and a hunting license the right to kill a large carnivore attacking a household or pet.

While the proposal was also welcomed by the hunters' society, the Ministry of Climate does not support the move.

Aimar Rakko, the hunting adviser of the Ministry of Climate, said the Habitats Directive must also be reviewed.

"The Habitats Directive provides us with very clear guidelines on how we should manage wolf hunting in Estonia to prevent damages, stating explicitly that each case must be assessed individually. As a country, we would actually lose control over the number of wolves being hunted; we wouldn't be able to set hunting quotas, which is a direct obligation we must fulfill and keep limited," he explained.

Rakko also said there is no way for the state to know if the predator caused harm.

Jaanus Põldmaa, a board member of the Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce, said it will continue to clarify the issue.

"In my view, it is not that complicated. If a wolf is in your pasture, has already killed one sheep, and is then hunted or put down at the scene of the attack, the situation is very clear and logical. We do not want to leave things as they are; we still want to stand up for our cause and fight for it," he said.

In November, wolf hunting begins. At least 150 will be culled, more than ever before.

