Wolf hunting suspension lifted in Estonia

Wolf hunting can continue in Estonia after an appeal by the Environmental Board was upheld by the Tallinn Circuit Court on Monday.

The agency contested the court's decision to halt the hunting of 90 wolves set for the 2024/2025 hunting season.

The circuit court found that Tallinn Administrative Court had not adequately considered the Environmental Board's arguments and submitted evidence demonstrating that the hunting quota would not harm the favorable conservation status of the wolf population.

The circuit court stressed wolf numbers in Estonia have grown in recent years and the quota was based on scientifically justified data.

The court found the preliminary injunction was unwarranted. It said halting the disputed regulation would result in significant harm to livestock farmers and the public interest.

However, the court noted that future proceedings must thoroughly examine whether the assessment of the wolf's conservation status adheres to the requirements of the EU Habitats Directive.

The Tallinn Circuit Court's ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

Wolf population growing

Wolf hunting is permitted in Estonia from November 1 to the end of February.

The Environmental Board set the number to be culled at 90 wolves as the first part of efforts to prevent and reduce damage caused by wolves.

The hunting quota will be adjusted based on more precise data regarding the distribution and number of wolves, expected to become available in November.

Leelo Kukk, deputy director general for Wildlife at the Environmental Board, said wolves are thriving in Estonia, with their population increasing over the past three years.

"Based on information from the Environmental Agency, we now have confirmed data on 27 wolf packs. Once we have snow cover, the data will be updated, and it is likely we will have over 30 packs," she said.

However, the rise in wolf numbers has also brought challenges.

"Our management plan aims to maintain wolf numbers in the range of 20 to 30 packs while keeping damage under control. Higher numbers lead wolves to move into new areas where habitats are less suitable, and natural food resources are inadequate, which can result in greater damage to livestock farming. This year, Valga and Tartu counties stand out with over 160 animals killed by wolves," Kukk explained.

