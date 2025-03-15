X!

Wolf cull quota not met, following delayed start to season

Wolf spotted in the wild in Tartu County. Photo is illustrative.
Wolf spotted in the wild in Tartu County. Photo is illustrative. Source: Olavi Lentso/minupilt.err.ee
After a nearly two-month delay due to court proceedings, Estonian hunters failed to meet the annual quota nationwide, before the season ended on the last day of February, agricultural weekly Maaleht reported.

The past season, hunters culled 118 wolves, 16 below the nationwide permitted quota of 134 for the season, which ended on the last day of February.

This happened after the start of the season halted by a Tallinn Administrative Court ruling, for nearly two months.

Tanel Türna, head of the hunting and aquatic wildlife bureau at the Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet), said the cull figures can be considered reasonably successful anyway, given nearly 90 percent of the permitted 134 wolves were culled.

He said: "Wolves are doing well in Estonia. The large carnivore protection and management plan sets a target of maintaining wolf numbers between 20 and 30 packs. Hunting is one of the factors in achieving the management plan's objectives."

Hunters also believe the hunt was successful. Priit Vahtramäe, a board member of the national hunters' society, said: "The wolf hunting season was quite successful, all things considered," adding: "Hunters did well. A few permits issued later as part of the third phase remained unused."

"We also take into account that this was the shortest season ever," he added, noting that culling was not evenly distributed nationwide.

Maaleht reported a lack of experience, restricted hunting areas, and unfavorable weather as also being factors; notably in the Pärnu–Viljandi area, only 3 out of 13 permitted wolves were culled this season, despite ongoing wolf attacks on dogs.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

