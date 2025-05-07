X!

Zoologist: Hunting individual wolves will not solve the problem in Estonia

Wolf spotted in the wild in Tartu County. Photo is illustrative. Source: Olavi Lentso/minupilt.err.ee
Earlier in the week, wolves killed nearly 50 sheep in Tartu County. In response, the Environmental Board granted a special permit to hunt two wolves in the Vasula area to prevent further attacks. According to zoologists, while this may help eliminate troublesome individuals, it does not address the broader, systemic issue.

According to zoologists, the natural food base for wolves has already been depleted in many areas, and the quality of their habitats has significantly deteriorated. However, the large carnivore management plan does not scientifically assess the state of wolf habitats.

Biologist Jaanus Remm confirmed that the populations of Estonia's main game species have declined in recent years. This also affects the behavior and feeding habits of predators. "The populations of moose and roe deer have dropped in recent years, especially roe deer. This has impacted lynxes the most and wolves perhaps to a lesser extent," said the mammalogist on the program "Vikerhommik." From the perspective of livestock farming, this nevertheless means additional conflicts.

Remm stressed that completely eliminating wolves is neither possible nor reasonable. "We need wolves in the wild, and they are part of Estonia's natural environment. [...] How to make room for both wolves and sheep here in Estonia is a more complicated issue," the mammalogist noted. He explained that wolf packs require large territories. Therefore, livestock farmers might need to acknowledge that in some areas, leaving space for wolves will inevitably make raising sheep and other livestock more challenging.

If farmers still attempt to do so, Remm said, more attention must be paid to preventive measures, including strong night pens and guard dogs. Although these can be complex and costly, they are essential to reduce predation damage.

The effectiveness of the special permit issued by the Environmental Board depends primarily on whether the right animals are targeted — specifically, those that have learned to attack livestock, the mammalogist said. Otherwise, the problem will remain unresolved. "The reality is that large carnivores — wolves, but also bears — sometimes become nuisance individuals that begin attacking herds and learn that livestock offer an easy source of prey or food," Remm explained.

He added that wolf hunts usually take place in winter when it is easier to track animals in the snow. Targeting the correct individuals may offer a short-term solution, but not a systemic one. "It's not a long-term fix, but likely one of the better approaches," Remm noted.

Large carnivore attacks on people are extremely rare both in Estonia and across Europe. Such incidents usually involve exceptional circumstances, such as a sick or otherwise disturbed animal. "There have been no known attacks on people in Estonia for a very, very long time. A few have occurred in Europe, but they are truly rare — and Europe is a vast area," Remm pointed out.

Editor: Jaan-Juhan Oidermaa, Marcus Turovski

Zoologist: Hunting individual wolves will not solve the problem in Estonia

