X!

Gotland sheep drafted in to help maintain Tartu green zone

News
Gotland sheep.
Gotland sheep. Source: Mana Kaasik
News

On Monday, May 26, an urban natural oasis will be established in the green area of Tartu's Maarjamõisa district thanks to a joint project between the University of Tartu and the city. The maintenance of the area will be helped in no small part by a flock of Gotland sheep.

 On Monday morning, the sheep will be brought to the green area in Maarjamõisa, which is located between the Viljandi highway and the buildings of the University of Tartu's physics and chemistry departments.

The same flock of sheep have previously twice attended the annual Supilinn Days festival, and in 2024 they briefly tended to the green area outside a local clinic. Experience has shown that the sheep do well in urban environments and around people, so this year they have been given the opportunity to spend even more time than usual grazing in the city.

Historically the Marjamõisa are has been used as a garden with sheep often grazing there to help maintain the fields.

Within the framework of the project, experimental meadow restoration plots will also be established, providing scientists at the University of Tartu with valuable information about the creation and revitalization of field ecosystems.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Irina Kirejeva

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:31

Tough market as rural homes in Southern Estonia still struggle to sell

11:27

Twelve firms express interest in Estonian defense industry park

10:24

Under amended law, apartment associations must get basements shelter-ready

09:28

Baltics call for NATO members to spend 5% of GDP on defense

09:01

Gallery: Peeter Laurits' one-room show 'Garden Bed of Eden' opens in Tallinn

08:22

Gallery: Government goes back to high school during Narva visit Updated

07:55

Gotland sheep drafted in to help maintain Tartu green zone

23.05

Estonia not following Finland's lead in classification of platform workers

23.05

Estonian artist's new Tartu exhibition explores childlike openness and curiosity

23.05

Beloved Tartu cat Johannes Gutenberg recovering well after suspected traffic accident

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.05

Estonia not following Finland's lead in classification of platform workers

22.05

Estonian startup entrepreneurs launch major new Tallinn tech hub

22.05

Wise co-founder: Not investing in Estonia means quitting

23.05

Beloved Tartu cat Johannes Gutenberg recovering well after suspected traffic accident

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

22.05

Estonia's youth unemployment doubles in less than a decade

23.05

Justice chancellor: Language barrier should not hinder emergency treatment

22.05

Tallinn's new trolleybuses will not arrive before next summer

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo