Gotland sheep drafted in to help maintain Tartu green zone

On Monday, May 26, an urban natural oasis will be established in the green area of Tartu's Maarjamõisa district thanks to a joint project between the University of Tartu and the city. The maintenance of the area will be helped in no small part by a flock of Gotland sheep.

On Monday morning, the sheep will be brought to the green area in Maarjamõisa, which is located between the Viljandi highway and the buildings of the University of Tartu's physics and chemistry departments.

The same flock of sheep have previously twice attended the annual Supilinn Days festival, and in 2024 they briefly tended to the green area outside a local clinic. Experience has shown that the sheep do well in urban environments and around people, so this year they have been given the opportunity to spend even more time than usual grazing in the city.

Historically the Marjamõisa are has been used as a garden with sheep often grazing there to help maintain the fields.

Within the framework of the project, experimental meadow restoration plots will also be established, providing scientists at the University of Tartu with valuable information about the creation and revitalization of field ecosystems.

