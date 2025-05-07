X!

South Estonian farm seeks name for zebra foal

news
The Hobusaare farm's new zebra foal.
The Hobusaare farm's new zebra foal. Source: ERR
news

The Hobusaare farm near Otepää is looking for a name for a newly born zebra foal. The owners hope the public can offer suggestions.

The birth, which occurred in March, is especially poignant after the farm lost a zebra named Susi, who died unexpectedly last year.

Farm owner Valmar Kängsepp told "Aktuaalne kaamera" the foal is "afraid of every little sound, fearing that someone wants to harm him. This is probably instinct, as in the wild, when they are born, they must immediately stand and be ready to face threats, like lions. Even though he has an enclosure here and no one could harm him, the fear remains."

The unnamed foal's parents, Betti and Aleks, feed him foods like carrots, so they do not need special feeding, Kängsepp said.

"Their teeth aren't sharp enough to chew a whole carrot, but mainly it's the mother's milk — their biggest food source right now," Kängsepp added.
The farm, about 17 kilometers southwest of Otepää, holds open days where visitors can suggest potential names.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Photography exhibition showing mothers of Ukrainian soldiers opens in Tallinn

19:50

Court ruling on Lääneranna school downsizing to be made by October

19:20

Estonian artist Kristi Kongi impresses with first New York solo show

18:42

Former education minister's appeal verdict delayed due to Sangaste Castle case

18:40

Video: Tommy Cash rehearses for Eurovision in Basel

18:03

South Estonian farm seeks name for zebra foal

17:50

New exhibition about Lennart Meri's films opening at University of York

17:10

A Reader Asks: Have ticks replaced fleas in Estonia?

16:42

Kalev/Cramo go 2-0 up in basketball semifinal series against Rapla

16:14

Applied art museum show explores relationship between artists and materials

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15:04

Baltics close airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for May 9 Updated

06.05

Locked Shields 2025 cyber defense exercise gets underway in Tallinn

06.05

Escaped kangaroo faces tough odds in Estonian wilderness

06.05

Possible fecal contamination found in Tartu area drinking water

05.05

Measles-infected person recently traveled by bus from Latvia to Estonia

06.05

Estonia uses outdated computer systems to pay pensions, benefits

06.05

Swedbank cuts Estonia's economic growth forecast for this year

05.05

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo