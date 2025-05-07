South Estonian farm seeks name for zebra foal

The Hobusaare farm near Otepää is looking for a name for a newly born zebra foal. The owners hope the public can offer suggestions.

The birth, which occurred in March, is especially poignant after the farm lost a zebra named Susi, who died unexpectedly last year.

Farm owner Valmar Kängsepp told "Aktuaalne kaamera" the foal is "afraid of every little sound, fearing that someone wants to harm him. This is probably instinct, as in the wild, when they are born, they must immediately stand and be ready to face threats, like lions. Even though he has an enclosure here and no one could harm him, the fear remains."

The unnamed foal's parents, Betti and Aleks, feed him foods like carrots, so they do not need special feeding, Kängsepp said.

"Their teeth aren't sharp enough to chew a whole carrot, but mainly it's the mother's milk — their biggest food source right now," Kängsepp added.

The farm, about 17 kilometers southwest of Otepää, holds open days where visitors can suggest potential names.

