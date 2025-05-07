X!

Kristjan Tamm makes Crete progress with Stefanos Tsitsipas' brother

Kristjan Tamm.
Kristjan Tamm. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tennis player Kristjan Tamm lost in round one of the men's singles at the ongoing M15 ITF tournament in Crete but remains in contention in the doubles.

Tamm, 26, was seeded seventh in the singles in Heraklion but conceded defeat in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0, in just under an hour to New Zealander Corban Crowther, ranked 1,019th, 33 places above the Estonian.

Crowther converted five of six break points, while Tamm did not get a single break point opportunity. Out of the points played, Crowther won 50, and Tamm won just 19.

Tamm is faring better in the doubles with partner Petros Tsitsipas, the younger brother of world No. 18 and former top 10 player Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The pair are seeded second and overcame U.S.-Cyprus duo Kase Schinnerer and Andreas Timini in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 10-7, after a closely fought tiebreak in the final set.

Tamm may face Crowther again. Crowther and Finley Hall are playing Christos Antonopoulos and Evangelos Kypriotis in the first round, with the winners meeting Tamm and Tsitsipas.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Estonian Sten Hiiesalu took part in the qualifying rounds in Heraklion. He beat 14th-seeded Australian Derin Sen 6-0, 6-1 in the first round, then defeated Greek Anargyros Panaglotous 6-3, 6-0 in the second. However, he lost in the final qualifier to Vladimir Bazilevskiy (Israel), 6-1, 6-4.

--

Editor: Maarja Värv, Andrew Whyte

