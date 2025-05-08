X!

Elena Malõgina through to round two in Sweden after opponent concedes

Elena Malõgina.
Elena Malõgina. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian tennis player Elena Malõgina is seeded top for the ongoing ITF W15 category tournament in Kalmar, Sweden, and went through to round one after her opponent conceded.

Malõgina, 24, ranked 450th in the world, faced Italian Chiara Girelli (WTA 943) in the first round and claimed a convincing 6-2 win in just half an hour in set one.
In the opening game of the second set, the Estonian managed to break her opponent's serve, and went on to take a 2-0 lead.

Girelli pulled back won one game win, but Malõgina responded with two consecutive wins in games. After that, the 22-year-old Girelli conceded the match.

Malõgina faces Norwegian Astrid Wanja Brune Olsen (WTA 953) round two. The pair have met once before, in 2021, in Savitaipale, Finland, when Malõgina secured a straight-set victory.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

