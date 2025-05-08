Olympic gold medalist to compete in next month's Rhythmic Gymnastics Euros in Tallinn

Reigning world champion and 2024 Paris Olympic winner Darja Varfolomeev (Germany) will compete at the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Tallinn next month.

The Championships, held in Estonia for the first time, will take place at Tallinn's Unibet Arena from June 4th-8th.

Varfolomeev, 18, won the all-around in Paris last year, giving Germany its first-ever rhythmic gymnastics Olympic gold.

She also won gold in the all-around, hoop, ball, clubs, and ribbon at the world championships two years ago but took bronze at last year's European Championships.

Home competitors include Valeria Valasevich, Anette Vaher, and the Estonian senior and junior national teams.

In addition to Varfolomeev, last year's top contenders will compete in Tallinn, including titleholder Stiliana Nikolova (Bulgaria) and silver medalist Sofia Raffaeli (Italy), the world all-around champion from three years ago and the Paris Olympic bronze medalist.

The best gymnasts will be determined in two age groups — juniors and seniors — with 12 medal events.

In the senior category, 102 individuals and 19 groups will compete, while 22 junior groups will participate.

A total of 341 gymnasts from 39 countries will take part.

