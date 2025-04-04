Russian gymnasts granted neutral status, still not welcome in Tallinn

Late last month, seven rhythmic gymnasts from Russia were granted neutral athlete status by the sport's world governing body. Despite this, they still will not be able to compete in the upcoming European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tallinn this summer.

Russian rhythmic gymnasts have not competed under the aegis of the International Gymnastics Foundation (FIG) since February 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the end of March, however, seven Russian gymnasts were granted authorized neutral athlete (AIN) status by the governing body, allowing them to participate in international competitions, news portal Delfi writes.

The seven gymnasts granted AIN status were Russian rhythmic gymnastics champion Diana Chugunikhina, Arina Kovshova, Arina Iankovskaia, Vladislava Sharonova, Varvara Toporova, Vladislava Nikolaenko and Aleksandra Khabibullina.

Two-time Olympic champion Evgeniya Kanaeva was also granted AIN status as a coach.

According to Estonian Gymnastics Federation (EEVL) president Natalja Inno, Russian gymnasts nonetheless are not welcome at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tallinn this June.

"The granting of neutral status to Russian athletes does not affect the European Championships in any way, as [the union] European Gymnastics has decided at its congress that representatives from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate, even if they have neutral status," Inno confirmed to Delfi's Russian-language portal.

"It should also be noted that, technically speaking, as far as I know, Russian and Belarusian citizens are prohibited from entering Estonia because they are unable to apply for a visa," she added.

The 41st European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will be held at Tallinn's Unibet Arena from June 4 to 8.

