Estonian archers kick off 2025 World Cup campaign in China

Archer Lisell Jäätma showed her class on the first day of competition at the World Cup stage taking place in Shanghai, China, scoring 704 points in qualification.

Jäätma is joined by Estonian archers Meeri-Marita Paas and Lisell's brother Robin.

The Estonian team skipped the opening stage of the World Cup season in the U.S., making the China stage their first of the season.

Lisell Jäätma's performance earned her eighth place out of 43 competitors and a bye from the 1/16 duels.

Ahead of the competition, she said: "I am very excited and eagerly looking forward to the competition. There is also a bit of nervousness because I feel that the bow setup is not quite right yet, but I hope everything will go smoothly."

Robin Jäätma, meanwhile, fell ill just before the competition but recovered in time to score 693 points in qualification, placing 43rd out of 65 in the men's event, despite struggling with a new bow setup.

Paas, ranked sixth in the world rankings, also struggled in qualification, and her 693 points gave her the 25th seed.

However, if Paas makes it from the round of 32, she would then face Jäätma in any case – meaning only one Estonian woman could move forward.

Overall, in the mixed team standings, Estonia lies in 12th place among 17 countries and will face Italy in the quarter-finals duel on Friday.

--

