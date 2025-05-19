Estonian high jumper Karmen Bruus relocates to London, gets new coach

Estonian high jumper Karmen Bruus announced that she is to continue training under a new coach, in London.

"I have exciting news. I've started a new chapter in my life as I now live and practice in London. That also means I changed coaches," Bruus wrote on her social media account.

⁣"I'm deeply grateful to my coaches in Estonia – thanks for believing in me and pushing me forward, always.⁣ Looking forward to what's next with an open heart and fresh energy," she added.

Bruus began her journey at the University of Missouri last fall, but after the Christmas break she stayed in Estonia and resumed training under her former coach, Kersti Viru.

