X!

Estonian high jumper Karmen Bruus relocates to London, gets new coach

News
Karmen Bruus
Karmen Bruus Source: X/@EuroAthletics
News

Estonian high jumper Karmen Bruus announced that she is to continue training under a new coach, in London.

"I have exciting news. I've started a new chapter in my life as I now live and practice in London. That also means I changed coaches," Bruus wrote on her social media account.

⁣"I'm deeply grateful to my coaches in Estonia – thanks for believing in me and pushing me forward, always.⁣ Looking forward to what's next with an open heart and fresh energy," she added.

Bruus began her journey at the University of Missouri last fall, but after the Christmas break she stayed in Estonia and resumed training under her former coach, Kersti Viru.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:12

Igor Taro: Government also needs official internal security advice

12:40

Experts: People should be more knowledgeable about surveillance cameras

12:16

Jekaterina Mirotvortseva sets new Estonian record in 20km road walk

11:55

NATO's Cyber Defence Center of Excellence names new director

11:19

Where are populations youngest and oldest in Estonia?

10:58

Estonia's movie industry to be boosted by new multimillion-euro, purpose-built studios

10:36

Mark Lajal faces US player Ethan Quinn in French Open qualifiers first round

10:21

Expert: 50 meters is adequate flight distance between two helicopters

09:56

Estonia hopes building renovations will offset emissions trading system price hike

09:53

Watch at 12:30: International Monetary Fund outlines Estonia's economic situation

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

18.05

Tommy Cash stuns with third place Eurovision Song Contest finish for Estonia

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

18.05

No survivors in Finland crash of two helicopters that took off from Tallinn Updated

18.05

Finnish investigation into helicopter crash that killed Estonians may take a year

07:51

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

17.05

Experts: Estonia's failed shadow fleet tanker operation reveals shortcomings

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo