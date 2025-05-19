Jekaterina Mirotvortseva sets new Estonian record in 20km road walk

Jekaterina Mirotvortseva set a new domestic record of 1:31.52 in the 20-kilometer road walk at the European Team Race Walking Championships held in the Czech Republic over the weekend.

Mirotvortseva, 22, broke her own previous PB and Estonian record of 1:38.14, set in 2022, and Sunday's result placed her 12th in the race.

Post-race she said that not only was she truly satisfied with her result on the day, but also that Tommy Cash's success in the Eurovision Song Contest the night before had given her an extra boost.

"Since Tommy Cash got third place at Eurovision yesterday, I thought today that I just couldn't lose out to the Italians, so when I was side by side with the Italians on the course, I kept thinking about that," Mirotvortseva said.

The athlete's goal is to qualify for the World Championships in Tokyo taking place in September, which requires a time of 1:29.00 over the same distance.

Ukraine's Lyudmila Olyanovska won the race with a time of 1:27.56.

The only other Estonian competing at the European Championships, Virgo Adusoo, finished 32nd in the men's 35 kilometer event, with a time of 3:09.47.

--

