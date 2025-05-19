Mark Lajal faces US player Ethan Quinn in French Open qualifiers first round

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal has been drawn against Ethan Quinn (U.S.) in round one of the French Open qualifiers.

Lajal, 22, ranked 217th in the world, has in his career so far only reached the main draw of a grand slam event once before – famously facing world number two Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (then ranked third) in round one at Wimbledon last year.

Quinn, 21, is ranked 114th in the world and is seeded 11th in the qualifiers. The pair have never met on court before.

The match starts at 11.00 a.m. Estonian time, with the winner to face either Coleman Wong (Hong Kong, ATP 174th) or Bernard Tomic (Australia, ATP 231st) in round two. Wong and Tomic's game starts at the same time as Lajal faces Quinn.

To qualify for the main draw at the Roland Garros, Lajal would need to win a third round also.

--

